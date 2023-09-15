MAPEI Canada Inaugurates its Plant Expansion in Laval, Quebec

LAVAL, QC, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - MAPEI Inc., renowned manufacturer of products for the construction industry in Canada since 1978 as part of MAPEI Group, hosted an inauguration event yesterday evening to mark the official opening of a new powders production and warehouse expansion at its flagship facility in Laval, Quebec.

"Now that the powders and admixtures lines are operational, MAPEI Laval is among the biggest and most technologically advanced plants in MAPEI's North American network.," MAPEI Canada General Manager Marco Roma said. "The new facility allows us meet Northeastern Canada's growing need for construction materials, admixtures for concrete, plus cement grinding aids," he added.

Among other benefits, the increased production capacity in Laval will have a ripple effect, allowing for a more balanced production across Canada.

"By enhancing our ability to shift production accordingly for more localization between our plants in Ontario, Quebec, and British Columbia, we can reduce our carbon footprint with quicker deliveries and shorter distances for transport of supplies to construction sites, impacting all regions of the country," Roma said.

Maximizing the use of locally sourced materials is part of the MAPEI pillar for improving sustainability in construction. It is part of the philosophy that has allowed MAPEI to help build and renovate some of Canada's most notable buildings and infrastructure, stretching from the Minoru Aquatic Centre in Richmond, BC, to Toronto, Ontario's Union Station, to the Avenir Centre in Moncton, New Brunswick, among many.

"Our presence in Canada grew out of an opportunity related to the 1976 Montreal Olympics," Veronica and Marco Squinzi, CEOs of MAPEI Group said. "We were called upon to supply products for the installation of the Olympic athletic tracks. Our impact in the country was so positive that in 1978 we decided to invest and open, right here in Laval, as our first plant outside Italy, starting the internationalization strategy that still characterizes the company today. In the last half decade, we have decided to diversify markets by adding product lines that were not previously in our Canadian portfolio such as additives and industrial flooring, but which were already well developed and rigorously tested by MAPEI in Europe, hence the decision to undertake an expansion project."

"MAPEI North America is on the move," said Luigi Di Geso, President and CEO of MAPEI North America. "This addition will accommodate a growth that began right here in a modest facility that would be unrecognizable by today's standards, and yet was cutting-edge just a few short years ago."

The new powder line will produce 30,000 tons per year per shift. The new admixtures line will produce 7,000 tons per year per shift. The expanded warehousing space can now accommodate more efficient distribution of all this product: An additional 50,750 square feet (4 715 m²), to complement the previous 128,000-sq. ft. (11 892 m²) polymers plant, R&D Center for Excellence in Concrete Construction, and Canadian head office, also located at the site.

"With 11 product lines covering all aspects of construction, MAPEI Inc. is poised to achieve even greater heights than before in helping build Canada more sustainably for the years to come," Di Geso added.

2023 marks the 45th anniversary of MAPEI in Canada, as MAPEI Inc. In addition to the Laval location, MAPEI Canada has production facilities in Brampton, Ontario, in Maskinongé, Quebec and in Delta, British Columbia, as well as a distribution center in Calgary, Alberta – and boasts a nation-wide Technical Services Department beyond compare in the industry. For more information, visit www.mapei.ca.

About MAPEI

Founded in 1937 in Milan, MAPEI is now one of the world's leading manufacturers of chemical products for the building industry and has contributed to the construction of some of the most important architectural and infrastructure works worldwide. With 102 subsidiaries operating in 57 countries and 90 manufacturing plants in 35 nations, MAPEI Group employs about 11,900 staff worldwide. The foundations for the success of the company are specialization, internationalization, research & development, and sustainability.

Headquartered in Deerfield Beach (Florida), MAPEI North America consists of the subsidiaries MAPEI Corporation (for the USA), MAPEI Inc. (for Canada) and MAPEI Caribe (for Puerto Rico and other Caribbean islands), whose 28 facilities collectively have a workforce of about 1,800 employees. MAPEI facilities have been certified to ISO 9001 and ISO 14001 quality standards. An environmentally conscious manufacturer that reinvests 5% of its revenue into R&D, MAPEI offers training for architects, contractors, installers and distributors through the MAPEI Technical Institute. For more about MAPEI, visit www.mapei.com or call 1-800-42-MAPEI (1-800-426-2734).

