"As a supplier of telescopic forklifts, we have been working closely with the agricultural community for several years now, and it was only natural to establish a partnership that would produce concrete and immediate results with the hiring of the first row worker in these regions dedicated to helping agricultural entrepreneurs and their families," said MANULIFT's National Director of Agricultural Sales today, Pierre Brulotte. He noted that it has become intolerable to passively watch the increase in psychological distress and suicide rates among farmers, which are twice as high as those in the general population.

Over a three-year period, MANULIFT has committed to donate $25,000 per year to the ACFA, including $12,500 while ensuring, in a second phase, to promote the cause and organize a number of one-time fundraisers to further contribute to the development of this mandate.

In a preventive perspective, the first field worker hired, Mrs. Myriam Lachance, is already travelling the ranks to meet with farmers to take the pulse of their psychological health and help them and their families. Her accompaniment services are offered free of charge to interested people who can call ACFA at 450 768-6995. "We want to help break down mental health taboos in the agricultural sector and encourage our partners to make contributions in order to recruit more resources," said Pascal Prévost, National Director of Marketing and Communications for the company, whose equipment models designed for farmers allow them to be more productive and efficient, thereby reducing their stress at work. This increased stress stems from external factors such as the unpredictable impacts of climate change affecting yields, market problems, access to strategic financing, labor shortages, consumer problems, suicidal thoughts, and other factors, unfortunately pushing many into the depths of psychological distress.

For MANULIFT, this new active partnership is part of the company's desire to solidify its agricultural division in order to better meet the needs of farmers and their families, by strengthening already solid ties.

According to Mr. Prévost, this initiative to establish lasting ties with producers is a significant message of solidarity and unwavering respect for the agricultural producers who, in the end, guarantee the food security of Quebecers.

Just as MANULIFT is a leader in the telescopic forklift industry, the wholly Quebec-owned company, said Prévost, believes it is the duty of all of us to support the men and women who work tirelessly, and often in isolation, in the essential services sector and who can no longer be left to fend for themselves.

About Manulift

Manulift is the leader in telescopic forklifts in Canada. We distribute the most productive lifting equipment in the industry, including Merlo, Skytrak and Snorkel. Manulift has branches in Quebec City, Montreal, Toronto and Calgary and a network of 20 dealerships and rental centers across the country. Our customers operate in key sectors such as construction, agriculture, municipal infrastructure maintenance, mining and industrial handling. Our mission, for 45 years, has been to optimize their operations. Manulift is first and foremost 350 employees specialized in telescopic handlers, including 100 technicians, 25 service vehicles, 24/7 service, and training teams that ensure that our customers get the most out of their investment. It's also a team of financial analysts offering adapted solutions, and above all, a human and accessible approach. www.manulift.com

SOURCE MANULIFT

For further information: Source : Pascal Prévost, National Director - Marketing and Communications, 514 295-6473 (cell), [email protected]; Contact : Alexandre Dumas, Vice President - Corporate Communications, NATIONAL Public Relations, 514 898-4636 (cell), [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.manulift.ca/

