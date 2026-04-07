TORONTO, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Wealth & Asset Management (Manulife WAM), today announced leadership appointments in its Canadian Wealth and Retirement businesses.

Brett Marchand will be assuming the position of President & CEO of Manulife Wealth, subject to regulatory approval. Mr. Marchand brings more than 30 years of experience working with advisors and regulators, leading large, sophisticated platform businesses through transformation and growth. He has deep expertise across business transformation and M&A while partnering with advisors to grow their practices. Mr. Marchand has also dedicated his career to helping millions of Canadians achieve secure financial futures and bringing innovative products to market to support them.

Erica Hall, Head of Client Relations of Canada Retirement, will lead that business on an interim basis as the firm conducts a search to fill Mr. Marchand's role. With more than 25 years of retirement experience at Manulife, her longstanding partnership with Mr. Marchand and service on the Canada Retirement Leadership Team will help ensure continuity and strong client support during the transition.

Both leaders will report to Aimee DeCamillo, Manulife WAM's Global Head of Retirement and Wealth.

"Brett and Erica are proven leaders with deep experience across our Canadian businesses," said Ms. DeCamillo. "These appointments demonstrate the depth of talent we have within Manulife WAM and ensure continuity as we continue to execute our strategy and deliver exceptional experiences for advisors, plan sponsors, and plan members."

Mr. Marchand succeeds Richard McIntyre as President & CEO of Manulife Wealth. Mr. McIntyre made the decision to leave the firm to pursue another professional opportunity. The company thanks Mr. McIntyre for his leadership and contributions to Manulife Wealth.

"Richard built a very strong team, and with Brett's experience working with advisors and leading large platform businesses--combined with our leadership bench--we are well positioned to continue supporting advisors and helping them grow their practices," continued Ms. DeCamillo.

"These leadership appointments do not impact our strategy, day-to-day operations, or our long-term commitment to advisors, plans sponsors and other stakeholders. Our Canadian Wealth and Retirement businesses remain core priorities for the company as we continue to execute against our growth strategy and deliver strong outcomes for advisors and clients," Ms. DeCamillo concluded.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management (Manulife WAM)

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact:

Jeffrey Cathie

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management