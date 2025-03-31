C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, March 31, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife has released a revised template for its statistical information package ("SIP"), together with updated 2024 quarterly results to reflect the impact of Global Minimum Taxes ("GMT") by operating segments to improve the year-over-year comparability of our financial metrics including core earnings, new business value and post-tax contractual service margin. This update has been made as we expect additional local jurisdictions to enact GMT in 2025, and we will recognize GMT in the reporting segments whose earnings are subject to it starting in the first quarter of 2025. This updated SIP will be used in connection with the reporting of Manulife's financial results, starting with the first quarter of 2025 on May 7, 2025. An accompanying summary of changes to the SIP has also been made available to further assist users in understanding the updates.

The SIP template and accompanying summary of changes are available in the "2025 Q1 Results" section of Manulife's investor relations website: manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

