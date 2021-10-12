C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Oct. 12, 2021 /CNW/ - Manulife has been recognized by Forbes on its World's Best Employer list for the second year in a row as it continues to build a leading culture that supports its mission to make decisions easier and lives better.

"Our focus on driving an inclusive and high-performing culture is accelerating our Company's progress toward our bold ambition to become the most digital, customer-centric company in our industry," says Pam Kimmet, Chief Human Resources Officer, Manulife. "We're proud to have received this recognition for a second time as it demonstrates the positive impact of our efforts. We've been focused on building a culture of recognition, learning, and inclusion, enabling our team to feel supported, energized, and motivated about the future."

Throughout 2021, Manulife has been focused on continuing to enhance experiences for its global colleagues, with programs guided by the philosophy of promoting a greater sense of connectivity, engagement and inclusion among its more than 37,000 global colleagues. Programs and experiences that were celebrated in 2021 include:

Fuel Up Fridays: One day per month from September to December 2021 , dedicated to learning and rest, plus five additional personal days to use in 2022.

One day per month from September to , dedicated to learning and rest, plus five additional personal days to use in 2022. Thank You Day: A global day off for the team to rest and relax in mid-June.

A global day off for the team to rest and relax in mid-June. Global Afternoon of Reflection and Learning: The entire global team took an afternoon to dedicate to learning about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

The entire global team took an afternoon to dedicate to learning about diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). Elevate: This Spring, the global team was introduced to Elevate, a series of activities and celebrations around healthy living, consisting of four themed events and celebrations around healthy living throughout 2021.

This Spring, the global team was introduced to Elevate, a series of activities and celebrations around healthy living, consisting of four themed events and celebrations around healthy living throughout 2021. Mental Health Awareness Month: In May, Manulife celebrated Mental Health Awareness month with a full schedule of health-filled events.

In May, Manulife celebrated Mental Health Awareness month with a full schedule of health-filled events. Manulife Has Talent: A second annual virtual global talent show with participation from team members across every region.

A second annual virtual global talent show with participation from team members across every region. Podium: Celebration of the one-year anniversary of our global recognition platform, enabling team members across all levels to give and receive authentic recognition.

Celebration of the one-year anniversary of our global recognition platform, enabling team members across all levels to give and receive authentic recognition. Investments in Learning: Invested in a new learning platform to enable everyone to pursue independent learning and growth through curated online courses available through an internal learning Platform, Pursuit and through other channels.

Invested in a new learning platform to enable everyone to pursue independent learning and growth through curated online courses available through an internal learning Platform, Pursuit and through other channels. Guest Speaker Series: A program featuring high-profile external individuals who impart their unique tips and tools around how to stay balanced, happy and mentally well during challenging times.

Manulife is ranked at the top spot among Canadian insurers on the list of World's Best Employers. Forbes developed the list based on a survey of 150,000 workers in 58 countries. In partnership with Statista, Forbes collected direct recommendations from our colleagues and employees at other companies as well as indirect recommendations from workers across industries. The survey considered every aspect of an employees' experience such as working conditions, salary, potential for growth, and diversity. Respondents were asked to rate their own employer and the likelihood they would recommend them to a friend or family member. All the surveys were anonymous, allowing participants to openly share their opinions.

