New funds will equip advisors with a broader range of solutions to help Canadians build, grow and protect their wealth.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada, the country's largest insurance company, today announced a major enhancement of its actively managed segregated fund lineup with the introduction of three new global funds, investing in funds managed by Fidelity Investments Canada ULC (Fidelity), a leader in active asset management. These additions provide advisors with additional options and powerful tools to build diversified, insurance-enhanced portfolios for clients seeking growth and security.

"By expanding our fund lineup, Manulife is reaffirming its commitment to provide advisors with innovative solutions to help their clients achieve long-term financial growth and stability," said Paul Savage, Head of Individual Insurance, Manulife Canada. "By adding these global strategies from Fidelity, we're delivering more choice and flexibility so advisors can help clients achieve their financial goals with confidence."

New Manulife Fidelity Global Segregated Funds:

Manulife Fidelity Global Balanced Fund

Manulife Fidelity Global Growth Fund

Manulife Fidelity Global Innovators® Fund

These funds will be available through GIF Select – InvestmentPlus (75/75 and 75/100 Series) and the Manulife Segregated Fund RESP, reinforcing Manulife's commitment to innovative solutions, financial longevity and lasting value for Canadians and their families.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

