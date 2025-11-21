TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Colin Simpson, Chief Financial Officer, Manulife, will participate in a fireside chat at the Desjardins Toronto Conference on Tuesday, November 25, 2025. The fireside chat is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m. ET.

The live webcast and a replay of the fireside chat will be available through Manulife's Investor Relations website. The replay will be available for 90 days following the live session.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation