New offerings deliver greater choice and flexibility for advisors and clients seeking security and growth through an index solution.

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada, the country's largest insurance company, today announced a significant expansion to its segregated fund offerings with the introduction of four new funds, investing in funds managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (BlackRock). This marks the first time Manulife is offering segregated index funds with exposure to BlackRock funds, expanding access for clients to well-recognized market indexes.

"At Manulife, we're focused on giving advisors the tools they need to help Canadians protect and grow their wealth," said Paul Savage, Head of Individual Insurance, Manulife Canada. "Segregated funds combine growth potential with valuable insurance benefits, like principal protection and estate planning. By adding these new funds, we're offering cost-conscious investors simple, broad market exposure to complement actively managed strategies."

New Manulife BlackRock Segregated Index Funds:

Manulife BlackRock Canada Universe Bond Index Fund

Manulife BlackRock Canadian Equity Index Fund

Manulife BlackRock U.S. Equity Index Fund

Manulife BlackRock International Equity Index Fund

These funds will be available through GIF Select – InvestmentPlus (75/75 and 75/100 Series) and the Manulife Segregated Fund RESP, reaffirming Manulife's commitment to delivering greater choice, innovative solutions, and lasting value for Canadians and their families.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Laura Crochetiere

Manulife Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation