New strategic expansion brings Manulife's protection solutions to more Canadians through M3's broker network.

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada and M3 Financial Group (M3) have announced a new strategic partnership that will bring Manulife's enhanced mortgage protection solutions to Canadian homeowners through M3's extensive broker networks.

Beginning with a regional launch, all M3 brokers in British Columbia will be the first to gain access to Manulife's comprehensive Mortgage Protection Plan, which includes creditor life and disability insurance designed to help clients manage mortgage-related risks. Backed by Canada's largest insurance provider, this initial launch reflects the first phase of a broader collaboration between Manulife and M3.

"By combining Manulife's mortgage protection expertise with M3's broker network, we're giving brokers the tools to help more Canadians protect one of the biggest financial purchases they'll make," said Pamela Wong, Head of Affinity at Manulife Canada. "It empowers brokers with the tools to help their clients protect what matters most -- their home, their health, and their peace of mind."

This collaboration is set to enhance the mortgage protection landscape by:

Making Protection More Accessible

Five leading mortgage brands within M3's national network are now slated to offer Manulife's Mortgage Protection Plan, giving more homeowners the opportunity to protect their home and finances with coverage that fits their needs -- all through brokers they already trust.

Faster, Easier Applications with M3 BOSS

Mortgage Brokers using M3's BOSS Mortgage Origination System can now generate and submit Manulife's Mortgage Protection Plan directly within the platform. That means less paperwork, fewer steps, and quicker turnaround--helping brokers protect clients faster while saving time on every application.

Client Support with In-House Licensed Insurance Advisors

Manulife Licensed Insurance Advisors will work directly with M3 broker-referred clients to guide clients through the process, helping them get the coverage and support they need, allowing brokers to focus on servicing their core business.

Introducing Extended Interim Coverage

Interim life coverage, which starts from the moment an application is received until consultation with an in-house Licensed Insurance Advisor, provides early protection and peace of mind to clients - and brokers – for up to 30 days.

Building on a strong foundation

This partnership through Simplinsur, M3's in-house insurance partner, builds on the established relationship between M3 brokers and Manulife. With Manulife Bank already offering M3 brokers mortgage solutions like Manulife One, this collaboration helps strengthen integration across lending and insurance portfolios.

"This partnership puts protection where it belongs--at the heart of the mortgage conversation. By connecting Manulife's Mortgage Protection Plan to our BOSS platform and all our brokers in British Columbia, we're helping Canadians safeguard their biggest investment faster, with less friction and more confidence", said Paul Desire, Senior Vice-President at Simplinsur.

This partnership sets a new standard in mortgage protection, making it faster and easier for Canadians to access trusted coverage through brokers they rely on and the strength of Canada's largest insurance provider.

About M3 Financial Group

Based out of Montreal, Quebec, The M3 Group is the #1 non-bank mortgage originator and undisputed leader in mortgage brokerage across Canada. With more than 8,500 brokers and $75+ billion in annual loan volumes on a trailing twelve month basis, the broker-led, data driven, consumer obsessed group and its subsidiaries, Multi-Prêts Mortgages, Mortgage Alliance, Invis, Mortgage Intelligence, Verico, Simplinsur/SimplAssur, M3 Tech, and M3 Ventures, have a single goal: be the best consumer ally when it comes to serving the financial needs of Canadians from coast to coast.

For more information on M3 Financial Group, please visit the company website at https://www.m3-grp.com/

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

