Program evolution reinforces Manulife's leadership in proactive health with more inclusive features, proactive support, and a stronger focus on long-term well-being

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife is evolving its Vitality program in Canada to better support how Canadians engage with their health. With new prevention partners, expanded activity recognition, and more inclusive ways to earn points, the program is entering a new chapter – reinforcing Manulife's leadership in longevity and making it easier than ever to turn healthy actions into meaningful rewards.

Manulife Vitality is Canada's only program of its kind, helping members take simple, everyday steps toward better health. As Manulife advances its commitment to longevity, Vitality continues to lead the way in empowering healthier lives, informed by behavioural science and a vision for a longer, better future.

A broader commitment to health

Lifestyle-related chronic diseases account for 67 per cent of all deaths in Canada1, yet many are preventable through healthier lifestyle choices. Manulife is committed to doing their part to address trends in lifespan and healthspan by transforming the insurance experience – from one that simply pays claims to one that actively promotes health, prevention, and longevity.

The recently launched Manulife Longevity Institute underscores this commitment by creating a global platform to drive action that helps people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives by 2030 – in Canada and around the world.

"Manulife Vitality is evolving into a true health partner for Canadians," said Paul Savage, Head of Individual Insurance, Manulife Canada. "For nearly a decade, we've helped members take meaningful steps toward living longer, healthier lives. This refresh deepens our commitment – offering more personalized support, broader recognition of healthy activities and new ways to help Canadians stay engaged in their day-to-day health."

New health partners and perks

These new collaborations reflect a more holistic approach to health, offering tools that span nutrition, fitness, mental health, and personalized medicine. Manulife Vitality Plus members will gain access2 to a suite of innovative health tools and services:

Cronometer – A science-backed nutrition app that helps you eat smarter, live better, and stay on course.

– A science-backed nutrition app that helps you eat smarter, live better, and stay on course. KixCare – 24/7 comprehensive virtual care for members' children, supporting physical and mental health in kids and teens, giving parents a "pediatric care team in their pocket."

– 24/7 comprehensive virtual care for members' children, supporting physical and mental health in kids and teens, giving parents a "pediatric care team in their pocket." NiaHealth – Advanced biomarker testing that gives members hyper-personalized health insights and clinical guidance to catch hidden risks early and optimize for peak health.

– Advanced biomarker testing that gives members hyper-personalized health insights and clinical guidance to catch hidden risks early and optimize for peak health. Personalized Prescribing Inc. (PPI) – Pharmacogenetic testing and expert guidance to help members find the right medication faster, with fewer side effects.

– Pharmacogenetic testing and expert guidance to help members find the right medication faster, with fewer side effects. PKG Carry Goods – Stylish, functional, Canadian-designed bags and accessories that support on-the-go, active lifestyles – Monday through Sunday.

These updates build on Manulife's recently announced partnership with Medcan to offer GRAIL's Galleri® multi-cancer early detection test at preferred pricing to eligible Manulife Vitality Plus members aged 50+. It's a groundbreaking blood test that detects a shared signal for over 50 types of cancer.

Supporting healthier choices, every day

The latest Manulife Vitality updates are designed to meet members where they are – recognizing that health looks different for everyone. Whether it's a brisk walk, a high-intensity workout, or a routine screening, members will now be rewarded for a broader range of activities that support health and longevity.

Members will earn more points for preventive care, including eye exams, hearing tests, and screenings tailored to age and health status. At the same time, the program is being streamlined to focus on activities with the greatest impact – ensuring rewards are tied to meaningful lifestyle improvements.

The enhancements to Manulife Vitality will begin rolling out from now and continuing through December, giving members access to new features over the coming weeks.

"We're making it easier for members to engage with their health in ways that feel achievable and relevant," said Penny Wilson, Head of Behavioural Insurance, Manulife Canada. "By focusing on prevention and personalization, we're helping Canadians build habits that truly make a difference – and we're seeing the results."

Manulife Vitality – the only program of its kind in Canada

Available exclusively with eligible Manulife life insurance policies, Manulife Vitality pairs long-term financial protection with a health and wellness platform that rewards healthier choices linked to physical activity, nutrition, mindfulness and more. By helping Canadians take small, everyday steps toward better health, the program also offers opportunities to save on premiums – making Manulife's insurance products truly different from traditional offerings.

Since its launch, Manulife Vitality has helped thousands of Canadians improve key health indicators. Recent data shows that among members with out-of-range results3:

71% improved their cholesterol to within the healthy range

improved their cholesterol to within the healthy range 47% improved their blood pressure to within the healthy range

improved their blood pressure to within the healthy range 31% improved their body mass index (BMI) to within the healthy range

improved their body mass index (BMI) to within the healthy range 21% improved their glucose levels to within the healthy range

For full details on the changes to Manulife Vitality, please visit Manulife.ca/Vitality.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Vitality Group

Vitality is a global company operating in the insurance market, with presence in over 40 markets and impacting more than 49 million lives. Vitality transforms insurance markets by integrating technology, actuarial science, and behavioral insights to make people healthier and create shared value for clients, insurers, and society. They have a simple yet powerful core purpose: to make people healthier and enhance and protect their lives, and this is done through a pioneering Shared Value Insurance model, which aligns the interests of individuals, insurers, and society: when people become healthier, everyone benefits.

_____________________________

1 Source: Public Health Agency of Canada, as cited by the Canadian Public Health Association, "Chronic Disease and Public Health in Canada," 2024.

2 Manulife Vitality Plus Members can access these offers upon completing their Vitality Health Review, making them available from the start of their journey.

3 These results are based on internal program data from Manulife Vitality members who completed Health Checks in two consecutive years between September 2016 and November 2024. The percentages reflect improvements among members who initially had out-of-range results for each health measure. Outcomes are not representative of all Manulife Vitality members and may vary based on individual circumstances.

Media contact

Laura Crochetiere

Manulife Canada

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation