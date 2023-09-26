Manulife Partners with Leading Health Tech Provider to Deliver the Next Generation of Health Care Experiences to Canadians

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Manulife's data-driven insights, backed by League's innovative CX platform, will help Group Benefits Members take control of their health and wellness

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with League, a leading health care technology provider that will provide members with a personalized and digital health care experience that is fully integrated with Manulife's group benefits ecosystem. This announcement marks a significant milestone in Manulife's commitment to providing innovative, data-driven experiences, and our promise to help customers live longer, healthier, better lives by taking preventive measures to improve health outcomes.

"We are expanding our care-oriented digital health experiences for Group Benefits customers," says Ashesh Desai, Head of Group Benefits, Manulife Canada. "This technology will help accelerate our journey to offer intuitive and personalized digital health care experiences that help our customers understand their health, focus on prevention, and access the care they need. Our partnership with League will make it easier for members to navigate their health journeys and in turn, help employers foster healthier workforces and manage costs associated with employee illness, such as absenteeism and lower productivity."

League is a leading Canadian-based health care consumer experience (CX) platform recognized across North America for their innovative approach to health care and track record of delivering premier digital health experiences Their relentless focus on improving health and well-being – paired with their rewards, gamification and engaging challenges – empowers users to complete goals to help them stay healthy, manage conditions, and access care. Their current cloud-based service model expertly complements Manulife's ongoing commitment to helping Canadians live healthier, longer and better lives.

Built to seamlessly integrate with Manulife's current online group benefits capabilities, League's next-generation health care technology will help members navigate health journeys in an increasingly personalized and integrated way. The reimagined experience will enable members to connect their benefits directly with health care options – all in one place. Members will have extended tools and resources to help fully understand their benefits plan, adopt healthy lifestyle habits, access trusted health care providers, manage virtual appointments and access support for chronic conditions like depression, anxiety, cardiovascular disease and diabetes. New journeys and experiences will be added and integrated over time.

"What excites me most about this project is that it's truly designed for meaningful member engagement. Traditional offerings often fail because they are solely transactional," says Michael Serbinis, Founder and CEO of League. "This collaboration will allow us to deliver an orchestrated series of personalized next-best actions and drive real behaviour change."

Manulife's reimagined digital health and benefits experience will be available to all plan members on Manulife's Group Benefits mobile app in early 2024, and on plan member websites later next year. More information about Manulife's ongoing Group Benefits transformation – including its digital health platform, and new rewards partners, will be announced in the short term.

About Manulife Group Benefits

Manulife is Canada's largest life insurance company and a leading provider of workplace health benefits, supporting and designing benefits plans that can improve key wellness indicators, drive employee engagement and productivity, and enable workplace cultures that are increasingly responsive to the changing needs of today's workforce. Manulife's group benefits business in Canada serves more than 25,000 employers, and approximately one in three Canadian households, with an ambition to increasingly leverage its health care experience to do more to help Canadians live longer, better, healthier lives.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About League

Founded in 2014, League is a platform technology company powering next-generation health care consumer experiences. Payers, providers, consumer health partners and employers build on League's health care CX platform to deliver high-engagement, personalized health care experiences consumers love. Millions of people use solutions powered by League to access, navigate and pay for care. League recently announced a $95 million funding round led by TDM Growth Partners, backer of breakthrough platforms Square, Twilio and Slack, bringing the total funding to $220 million. League is also among Deloitte Canada's Fast 50, Deloitte's North American Fast 500 and the Globe and Mail's Top Growing Companies, among many other acknowledgements.

