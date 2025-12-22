TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, announced today that it has been recognized as a "2025 Best Asset Manager for Institutional Investors in Canada" by Crisil Coalition Greenwich.1 This accolade recognizes Manulife IM's dedication to servicing institutional clients in Canada with a focus on risk-adjusted outcomes through consistency in the research and security selection process, macroeconomic analysis, as well as management of risk drivers.

In addition to investment criteria, Crisil Coalition Greenwich's research measures asset managers who distinguish themselves through client service factors including timeliness, credibility and trustworthiness, formal investment reviews, and complementary tools such as informal conversations and review documents.

"This recognition from Crisil Coalition Greenwich reflects our commitment to delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted investment returns and offering differentiated products, solutions, and experiences to drive better client outcomes across our public, liquid alternatives, and private markets investment teams," said Andrew Arnott, Head of Global Institutional, Manulife IM. "Their research underscores the priorities of our clients and what we are doing to help achieve their goals."

"We are extremely proud of our institutional team and our investment professionals that have the expertise and commitment to making this recognition possible," added Mark Flinn, Global Head of Client Relationship Management, Manulife IM. "Our team's credibility with investment committees and ability to provide timely, insightful knowledge has been pivotal to client relationships and outcomes in navigating complex market environments."

Source: Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client – 2025 Institutional Investors Studies. Based on interviews with 113 institutional investors in Canada. Methodology: Between February and September 2025, Crisil Coalition Greenwich conducted interviews with a total of 147 of the largest tax-exempt funds in Canada. Senior fund professionals were asked to provide detailed evaluations of their investment managers, assessments of those managers soliciting their business, and insights on important market trends.

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

