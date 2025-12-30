Manulife Investments Announces Final 2025 Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds and ETF Series of Manulife Funds Français

News provided by

Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

Dec 30, 2025, 07:30 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                            

TORONTO, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments today announced the final December 2025 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and ETF series of Manulife Mutual Funds, including Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds (Manulife Funds). Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025, will receive cash distributions payable on January 15, 2026.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF/

Fund Name

Ticker

Distribution

Amount

(per unit)

($)

Distribution

Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

0.025324

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

0.022317

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

0.027779

Monthly

Manulife Smart Global Bond ETF

GBND

0.022743

Monthly

Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield ETF

CYLD

0.160000

Monthly

Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – Unhedged

UYLD.B

0.160000

Monthly

Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – US Dollar

UYLD.U

0.160000 *

Monthly

Manulife Smart U.S. Enhanced Yield ETF – Hedged

UYLD

0.160000

Monthly

Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond ETF– Unhedged

BYLD.B

0.116674

Monthly

Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond ETF – Hedged

BYLD

0.115931

Monthly

Manulife Global Edge ETF

GEDG

0.001234

Quarterly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

0.132244

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged

UDIV.B

0.102016

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged

UDIV

0.094651

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – US Dollar

UDIV.U

0.076214 *

Quarterly

Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF – Unhedged

IDIV.B

0.111599

Quarterly

Manulife Smart Global Dividend ETF Portfolio

GDIV

0.093047

Quarterly

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

0.202209

Semi - Annual

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged

UDEF.B

0.078236

Semi - Annual

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Hedged

UDEF

0.063902

Semi - Annual

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – US Dollar

UDEF.U

0.083723 *

Semi - Annual

Manulife Smart International Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged

IDEF.B

0.175154

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

0.500360

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Unhedged

MULC.B

0.347524

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF – Hedged

MULC

0.266310

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Unhedged

MUMC.B

0.282933

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF – Hedged

MUMC

0.250437

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Unhedged

MINT.B

0.917531

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF – Hedged

MINT

0.742856

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

0.426010

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Unhedged

MUSC.B

0.164171

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF – Hedged

MUSC

0.139439

Semi - Annual

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF – Unhedged

MEME.B

0.415626

Semi - Annual

Manulife Strategic Income Fund – ETF Series

STRT

0.030746

Monthly

Manulife Core Plus Bond Fund – ETF Series

MCOR

0.032697

Monthly

Manulife Dividend Income Fund – ETF Series

MDIF

0.012902

Monthly

Manulife Alternative Opportunities Fund – ETF Series

OPPS

0.034416

Monthly

Manulife Strategic Income Plus Fund – ETF Series

PLUS

0.039899

Monthly

Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund – ETF Series

MFUN

0.025530

Quarterly

*Distribution amount ($) in USD for UYLD.U, UDIV.U and UDEF.U.

Commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange traded funds (ETFs) and ETF series. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs and ETF series are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife ETFs and ETF series of Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investments. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Alternative Mutual Funds have the ability to invest in asset classes or use investment strategies that are not permitted for conventional mutual funds. The specific strategies that differentiate these alternative mutual funds from conventional mutual funds may include the increased use of derivatives for hedging and non-hedging purposes, the increased ability to sell securities short and the ability to borrow cash to use for investment purposes. If undertaken, these strategies will be used in accordance with the funds' objectives and strategies, and during certain market conditions, may accelerate the pace at which the funds decrease in value.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investments are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact
Melissa Berczuk
[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

Organization Profile

Manulife Wealth & Asset Management