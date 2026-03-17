TORONTO, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments announced today that it has launched Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund ETF Series (Ticker: MMAC), with its affiliated investment adviser Manulife | CQS Investment Management ("Manulife CQS"), a London-headquartered research-driven alternative credit specialist with 20+ years of experience. The new ETF series has closed its initial offering and will begin trading on the TSX today.

"We have seen strong interest in the Manulife CQS's flagship strategy since launching it to Canadian investors last year and the ETF series gives additional flexibility and access to advisors and their clients," said Kristie Feinberg, Head of Retail, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management.

Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund ETF Series seeks to generate income and capital growth by investing primarily in credit-related investments of global issuers and deliver attractive, income-driven, risk-adjusted returns across market cycles. The portfolio is managed by a team led by Craig Scordellis, Co-CIO and Senior Portfolio Manager, James Fitzpatrick, Head of Global Loans and Senior Portfolio Manager, and Darren Toner, Senior Portfolio Manager.

"Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund ETF Series gives advisors a straightforward tool to access a flexible, global income approach -- with exposure that includes European credit opportunities. Manulife CQS's experienced team and research-driven platform is built to navigate those sectors through uncertain market cycles and bringing this strategy to investors in an ETF format expands the income opportunities available to our clients," added Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investments.

In addition to the launch of the new ETF series, Manulife Investments also recently reduced management fees for Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund as previously announced. The fee reductions were effective as of March 11, 2026.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the ETF facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife | CQS Investment Management is portfolio sub-advisor to certain funds offered and managed by Manulife Investments.

Manulife | CQS Investment Management, is a trading name of CQS (UK) LLP, authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, and/or CQS (US), LLC, which is a registered investment adviser with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.

The term "CQS" or "Manulife | CQS Investment Management" as used herein may include one or both of CQS (UK) LLP and CQS (US), LLC. Manulife | CQS Investment Management is a subsidiary of Manulife Investment Management (Europe) Limited.

Manulife, Manulife & Design, Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investments are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife | CQS Investment Management

Manulife | CQS Investment Management, a part of Manulife Investment Management, is a multi-sector alternative credit manager. The firm has a 20+ year history of managing research-driven credit strategies over multiple market cycles, with core capabilities that span corporate credit (loans and bonds), asset-backed securities, regulatory capital, collateralized loan obligations and convertible bonds. Our ambition is to continue to help investors achieve their goals across market cycles by selecting good quality credits and generating income. We are committed to building enduring partnerships with investors, generating long-term risk-adjusted returns and delivering high levels of service, tailoring mandates across a range of return objectives and risk appetites. For additional information, please visit cqs.com.

Media contact

Elizabeth Bartlett

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SOURCE Manulife Wealth & Asset Management