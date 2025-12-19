C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Dec. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments today announced the 2025 annual reinvested distribution estimates for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs). These annual reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains within the ETFs. Please note that these are estimated capital gains amounts only as of December 15, 2025, and reflect forward-looking information which may cause these estimates to change.

Unitholders of record at the close of business on December 30, 2025, will receive the 2025 reinvested distributions. The distributions will not be paid in cash but will be reinvested automatically in additional units of the respective ETFs and immediately consolidated so that the number of units held by each unitholder, and the net asset value of the ETFs will not change because of the distributions. Unitholders holding their units outside registered plans will have taxable amounts to report and an increase in the adjusted cost base of their investment.

The actual distribution amounts, including the tax characteristics, will be reported to brokers through Clearing and Depository Services Inc. in early 2026.

Please note that the cash distributions are reported separately and may be applicable for some ETFs making annual reinvested distributions.

Details of the estimated reinvested distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

Manulife ETF Ticker Distribution Amount (per unit) ($) Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond ETF – Unhedged BYLD.B 0.052885 Manulife Smart Enhanced Yield Bond ETF – Hedged BYLD 0.052883 Manulife Global Edge ETF GEDG 0.000000

