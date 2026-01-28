TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Limited has announced a management fee reduction impacting Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund.

Fee Reduction (effective March 11, 2026)

Fund Name CURRENT MANAGEMENT FEE NEW MANAGEMENT FEE Advisor Series/

Series T Series F/

Series FT Advisor Series/

Series T Series F/

Series FT Manulife CQS Multi

Asset Credit Fund 1.10 % 0.60 % 1.05 % 0.55 %

"We are committed to ensuring that our funds provide value to our securityholders," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada. "Enhancing the pricing of Manulife CQS Multi Asset Credit Fund makes the fund even more attractive to investors seeking income-driven, risk-adjusted returns through the market cycle and help navigating uncertain market environments. This management fee reduction reflects our dedication to offering cost-effective, high-quality investment solutions that align with market expectations and deliver opportunities and choice to our clients."

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

Media contact

Elizabeth Bartlett

+1 857-210-2286

[email protected]

