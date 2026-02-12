TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments announced today that it has launched new mutual funds to bring additional access to investors. The new strategies available are five Manulife ETF-based Mutual Funds and Manulife Global Credit Opportunities Fund.

"These new launches bring additional choice to investors seeking actively managed strategies for diversification and capital preservation or income for their portfolio needs," said Kristie Feinberg, Head of Retail, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "We're excited to launch these new funds and make these strategies more accessible and easier to use for advisors and their clients."

"With the launch of Manulife's ETF-based mutual funds we are bringing five of our most in demand actively managed ETFs to our partners who prefer the experience of investing into a mutual fund structure," added Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Manulife Investments. "We have launched these funds with total cost reporting in mind, offering greater flexibility while delivering the same disciplined investment processes, from Manulife Investment Management's systemic equity beta and systemic fixed income beta teams, to help clients achieve their long-term goals."

Manulife ETF-based Mutual Funds

This fund invests in Manulife Smart International Dividend ETF (IDIV.B), which seeks to provide a steady flow of income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of international dividend paying securities.

This fund invests in Manulife Smart Dividend ETF (CDIV), which seeks to provide a steady flow of income and long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of Canadian dividend paying securities.

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF Fund (underlying ETF: BSKT ) This fund invests in Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF (BSKT), which seeks to earn the highest level of income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities issued by Canadian federal, provincial or municipal governments or corporations.

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF Fund (underlying ETF: TERM ) This fund invests in Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF (TERM), which seeks to earn the highest level of income consistent with the preservation of capital by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of short-term fixed income securities issued by Canadian corporations and may also invest in short-term fixed income securities issued by federal, provincial or municipal governments in Canada.

Manulife Global Edge ETF Fund (underlying ETF: GEDG)

This fund invests in Manulife Global Edge ETF (GEDG), which seeks to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global equity securities.

Global Credit Opportunities Fund

Sub-advised by Mawer Investment Management Ltd., the fund invests in corporate bonds issued by global companies for investors seeking income, stability, and diversification. Led by Portfolio Manager Brian Carney, Mawer's global credit team takes a flexible approach to managing the portfolio to capitalize on opportunities worldwide.

Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long-term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

