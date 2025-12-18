TORONTO, Dec. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investments has announced the termination of Manulife Canadian Universe Bond Fund on or about February 3, 2026.

Fund terminations allow for Manulife Investment's fund platform to better serve investor demand and further its commitment to bringing diverse products to Canadian investors to help them achieve their investment goals.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Investments is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

