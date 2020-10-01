CAD$ unless otherwise stated

The Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Award evaluates both quantitative and qualitative factors to determine honor

TORONTO, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today that Manulife Strategic Fixed Income Strategy was recently awarded Active Global Fixed Income Strategy of the year from the Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards. The strategy was evaluated on 1,3, and 5 year active performance returns in U.S. dollars compared with the most relevant benchmark. When evaluated against the institutional active global fixed income peer group, Manulife Strategic Fixed Income Strategy ranked in the top quartile on a 1 year basis and the second quartile on both a 3 and 5 year basis.1

The award criteria also examined the number of mandates that have been won over a 12 month period, assets under management, consistency in investment style, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) integration and analysis in the portfolio, and the quality of client servicing.

"Thank you to Pension Bridge Institutional Asset Management Awards for recognizing not only the performance of our flagship Strategic Fixed Income Strategy, but also for giving the team an opportunity to showcase the transparency of their investment process," said Christopher P. Conkey, CFA, global head of public markets, Manulife Investment Management. "From a firm perspective, we believe in supporting our clients with the benefit of knowledge exchange, in facilitating an in-depth understanding of their mandates, and in providing insight on wider industry developments in capital markets and asset management."

The Manulife Investment Management Strategic Fixed Income Strategy seeks to generate competitive, risk-adjusted performance by investing across global fixed-income markets. The strategy is managed by Daniel S. Janis III, senior portfolio manager, head of global multi-sector fixed income; Thomas C. Goggins and Kisoo Park, senior portfolio managers; and Christopher M. Chapman, CFA, portfolio manager. The team looks to add value primarily through sector rotation, security selection, and opportunistic currency investments and believes in a fundamental, risk-managed investment process that finds opportunities around the globe while controlling interest-rate, credit, currency, and liquidity risk. Together, the portfolio management team averages 31 years of investment industry experience and manages over US$35 billion in assets on behalf of institutional and retail investors.

"We're honored to have our team recognized by Pension Bridge for our philosophical approach to managing risk and commitment to our long-term investment process. We believe there are still opportunities within global fixed income to add value to our clients' portfolios despite the challenges of the current rate environment and expected event-driven volatility," added Mr. Janis.

1 eVestment Global Multi-Sector and Global Unconstrained universes, as of June 30, 2020.

Methodology and judging criteria

The first stage used purely the quantitative elements to derive leaderboards from the entries. These leaderboards informed and populated the short lists for each category, which went through to the second stage of judging, where a panel of independent and impartial judges from Institutional Investors and Consultants ensured firstly that the data is correct and then used their knowledge and the qualitative elements of the entry process to decide on the winners by category. All data requested is through June 2020.

Fund performance category mix 1: fixed income, equities, hedge funds, and other

Quantitative

> 1-year active performance return next to the most appropriate benchmark (20% of the overall scoring) ended June 2020



> 3-year active performance return next to the most appropriate benchmark (10% of the overall scoring) ended June 2020



> 5-year active performance return next to the most appropriate benchmark (10% of the overall scoring) ended June 2020



> Net AUM growth in real terms over a 12 month-period (AUM to be supplied in USD) (10% of the overall scoring) ended June 2020



> Net AUM growth in % terms over 12-month period (AUM to be supplied in USD) (10% of the overall scoring) ended June 2020



> Number of institutional mandates won over a 12-month period (10% of the overall scoring) ended June 2020

Items to take into consideration are ESG/Innovation, key staff turnover, usage of any marketing and sales materials, etc. (30% of the overall scoring)

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of June 30, 2020, Manulife Investment Management had CAD$900 billion (US$660 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

