Largest fundraise to date for its growing Private Markets Platform

BOSTON and TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM) announced the final close of Manulife Investment Management Fund III, L.P. ("MIF III"), raising US $5.5 billion– significantly surpassing the original target raise.

MIF III, the firm's third flagship infrastructure fund, focuses on investing in high quality core-plus infrastructure assets across North America. The success of this latest fundraise emphasizes the firm's reputation for executing mid-market infrastructure strategies, with 20 years of experience providing strong risk adjusted returns for investors.

"We are pleased to announce this milestone - and I congratulate the infrastructure team on another successful fund close and this achievement for our Private Markets platform - as the largest fund that Manulife IM has raised to date," said Anne Valentine Andrews, global head of private markets, Manulife IM. "We are seeing strong momentum across the business, and it is an especially exciting time in infrastructure as the asset class continues to be a core allocation for investors seeking diverse, long-term returns."

"We've seen tremendous interest in this strategy since launching our first Infrastructure Fund in 2018 and are grateful to being oversubscribed in each of our offerings," said Recep Kendircioglu, global head of infrastructure, Manulife IM. "The strategic holdings across the first two funds provided investors with confidence in Fund III amidst uncertainty in the geopolitical landscape and macro-economic headwinds in the U.S. As part of delivering a healthy diversified portfolio, the team is focused on sourcing differentiated opportunities, which are structured to withstand market volatility and leverage momentum of trends in the underlying assets."

MIF III has already made 11 investments, and the portfolio is off to a strong start. The investment team is well positioned to continue executing on a strong pipeline of opportunities within the North American mid-market.

"Investor enthusiasm for MIF III underscores the confidence in our North American investment strategy," said Avyanna De Biswas, head of infrastructure investor relations, Manulife IM. "We are humbled by the long -standing support of investors who have been with us since Fund I and are thrilled to welcome new investors who share our belief in the strategy, our disciplined approach, and our commitment to delivering strong returns."

Campbell Lutyens acted as fundraising placement agent for Manulife IM. Ropes & Gray acted as the legal counsel, and Deloitte acted as the tax adviser for the fundraising. Manulife IM's global private market capabilities consist of real assets, including infrastructure, real estate, timberland, and agriculture, and private equity and credit.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

