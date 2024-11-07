C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Nov. 7, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management announced today it was recognized, for the twelfth consecutive year, by the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, winning three LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, one LSEG Lipper ETF Award and one LSEG Lipper ETF Group Award in the following classifications.

"We are pleased to receive this recognition from LSEG Lipper Fund Awards for funds that have demonstrated consistently strong risk- adjusted returns compared with peers. We are appreciative of the expertise of the teams and congratulate them on this accomplishment and testament to their skill and investment philosophies," said Leo Zerilli, head of Manulife Wealth and Asset Management, Canada. "These awards showcase the work they are doing every day to help build resilient investor portfolios."

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are granted annually and highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award.

"We believe long-term performance is the cornerstone of a robust portfolio. Amid the uncertainties of today's market, we are excited to share these funds that have consistently outperformed in these categories," added Jordy Chilcott, head of retail intermediary distribution, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "We're excited for our Portfolio Management teams for this recognition and for our unitholders for these awards."

About the Lipper Awards Methodology

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is an objective, quantitative, risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data used to calculate the awards, their accuracy is not guaranteed.

Manulife Fundamental Balanced Class - series FT6 was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian equity balanced category for the 10 year period and calculation periods are through the end of July 2024. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund as of September 30, 2024 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) [318 funds], 5 (5 years) [291 funds], 5 (10 years) [208 funds].

Manulife Fundamental Equity Fund - series FT6 was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the Canadian focused equity category for the 10 year period and calculation periods are through the end of July 2024. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund for the same period are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) [542 funds], 5 (5 years) [521 funds], 5 (10 years) [373 funds].

Manulife Tactical Income Fund - series F was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Award in the tactical balanced category for the 3 year period and calculation periods are through the end of July 2024. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund as of September 30, 2024 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) [306 funds], 5 (5 years) [287 funds].

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged Units (MINT) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper ETF Award in the international equity category for the 5 year period and calculation periods are through the end of July 2024. The corresponding Lipper Leader ratings of the fund as of September 30, 2024 are as follows: N/A (1 year), 5 (3 years) [672 funds], 5 (5 years) [586 funds].

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF (TERM) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Bond. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024, is as follows: 11.31% (1 year), 2.54% (3 years), and 2.06% (since inception in November 20, 2020).

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF (BSKT) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Bond. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024, is as follows: 13.44% (1 year), 0.44% (3 years), and -0.43% (since inception in November 20, 2020).

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF (CBND) was awarded the 2024 LSEG Lipper Fund Awards Canada ETF Group Award for Best Group Over Past Three Years, Bond. Performance for the fund for the period ended September 30, 2024, is as follows: 14.39% (1 year), 1.67% (3 years), and 1.17% (since inception in November 20, 2020).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. The indicated rates of return are the historical annual compound total returns net of fees and expenses payable by the fund (except for figures of one year or less, which are simple total returns) including changes in security value and reinvestment of all distributions and do not take into account sales, redemption, distribution or optional charges or income taxes payable by any securityholder that would have reduced returns. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. You will usually pay brokerage fees to your dealer if you purchase or sell units of an ETF on recognized Canadian exchanges. If the units are purchased or sold on these Canadian exchanges, investors may pay more than the current net asset value when buying units of the ETF and may receive less than the current net asset value when selling them.

Manulife Funds and Manulife Corporate Class are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management provides global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to 19 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering people today to invest for a better tomorrow. As a committed partner to our clients and as a responsible steward of investor capital, we offer a heritage of risk management, deep expertise across public and private markets, and comprehensive retirement plan services. We seek to provide better investment and impact outcomes and to help people confidently save and invest for a more secure financial future. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

