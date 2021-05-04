C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

Introducing Manulife Climate Action Fund, Manulife Climate Action Class and Manulife Investment Management Global Climate Pooled Fund 1 .

. Announcing the availability of the Climate Action Fund in two segregated fund contracts later in May.

TORONTO, May 4, 2021 /CNW/ - With a continued commitment to providing investors with innovative investment solutions, Manulife Investment Management announced today the launch of climate focused funds. Now available to investors, Manulife Climate Action Fund and Manulife Climate Action Class join Manulife Investment Management Global Climate Pooled Fund, which became available to institutional investors this past February. These climate focused funds are seeking long-term capital growth by investing in organizations making positive contributions to climate change mitigation. Starting May 25, the Manulife Climate Action Fund will also be available in two Manulife Segregated fund contracts: GIF Select InvestmentPlus Series and MPIP Segregated Pools.

"Investors want their investments to generate growth and have a positive impact on the world," said Leo Zerilli, Head of Manulife Investment Management in Canada. "We recognize the benefits and opportunities arising from the transition to a low carbon economy and a healthier planet. For this reason, we strive to offer products and services that can empower customers to make their own sustainable choices and build resilience in the face of climate change."

The Manulife Climate Action Fund seeks to provide long-term capital growth by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of global security issuers who are also leaders in making positive contributions to mitigating climate change. The Fund uses the Paris Agreement and science-based targets as a framework for its stock selection process by investing in companies with clear plans to reduce their carbon footprint.

"Our belief is that organizations demonstrating progress within the three ESG factors – environment, social and corporate governance – will tend to have a good understanding of risks and show better return potential," said Patrick Blais, Head of Manulife Investment Management's Fundamental Equity Team. "Our team uses extensive research to identify climate leaders combined with bottom-up fundamental security selection to help bring the most value to investors."

Proprietary analysis is used to construct and analyze the historical economic earnings of a company to gain an understanding of the business being studied. Factors such as the magnitude and volatility of a company's earnings, competitive advantages, products, and other performance drivers are also considered in selecting securities for the Fund.

"Our ESG team works closely with Manulife Investment Management's Fundamental Equity team. Together we developed this investment strategy that identifies companies that not only clearly articulate their approach to sustainability but are also transparent in their reporting," said Margaret Childe, Head of ESG Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "This provides the opportunity for investors to invest in companies taking serious actions towards climate change without sacrificing potential returns."

______________________________ 1 The new funds launched by Manulife Investment Management are only available in Canada.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 17 countries and territories. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement.

As of March 31, 2021, Manulife Investment Management had CAD $764.1 billion (US $607.6 billion) in assets under management and administration. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

This communication is not, and under no circumstances is to be construed as, an invitation to make an investment in the Manulife Investment Management Global Climate Pooled Fund (the "Fund") nor does it constitute a public offering to sell units of the Fund. Subscriptions for units of the Fund will only be considered on the terms of the Fund's Offering Memorandum (the "OM"). Units of the Fund are only available for purchase by "accredited investors", as such term is defined under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Please refer to the OM for a discussion of the risks of investing. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments and the use of an asset allocation service. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus of the mutual funds in which investment may be made under the asset allocation service before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Manulife Funds and Manulife Corporate Classes are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited (formerly named Manulife Asset Management Limited). Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company (Manulife) is the issuer of insurance contracts containing Manulife segregated funds and the guarantor of any guarantee provisions therein. Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife.

