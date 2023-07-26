TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, July 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Limited regularly reviews its mutual fund lineup and today announced updates to its investment offerings.

The updates include:

Risk rating adjustments on certain funds

An upcoming fund termination

Risk Rating Adjustments on Certain Funds

Manulife Investment Management Limited is announcing risk rating changes to its mutual fund platform as part of its annual prospectus renewal process. These changes become effective on or about August 1, 2023, at the close of business.

Fund Current Rating New Rating Manulife Yield Opportunities Fund Low Low-To-Medium Manulife Balanced Income Private Trust Low Low-To-Medium Manulife Moderate Portfolio Low Low-To-Medium Manulife Simplicity Moderate Portfolio Low Low-To-Medium Manulife Balanced Equity Private Pool Low-to-Medium Medium Manulife U.S. Dollar U.S. Mid-Cap Equity Fund Medium Medium-To-High

The risk rating changes are based on an annual review following the risk classification methodology mandated by regulation and are not the result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies, or management of these funds. For additional information regarding the investment risk classification methodology, please refer to the Simplified Prospectus.

Fund Termination

Effective on or about November 24, 2023, Manulife Investment Management Limited will terminate Manulife EAFE Equity Fund and distribute the proceeds accordingly on that date. This change will help streamline its platform of actively managed investments and further its commitment to offering diverse, strong-performing products to help Canadian investors achieve their goals.

Prospectus qualified securities of the terminating fund will no longer be available for new purchases or money in switches effective as of 4 p.m. ET on July 31, 2023. This includes purchases through automatic investment services such as pre-authorized chequing plans, dollar-cost averaging, or automatic rebalancing services. Impacted investors are encouraged to contact their advisor to discuss the financial and tax implications of this fund change and to discuss options, including how to switch their assets to another Manulife Investment Management Limited mutual fund that meets their individual investment needs and circumstances prior to the termination date.

In addition, it is expected that an affiliate of the sub-advisor will also participate in the management of the fund as of September 1, 2023, and until its termination because of the relocation of one of the portfolio managers of the fund (subject to any regulatory approval).

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our extensive capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping people make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we provide financial advice and insurance, operating as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States. Through Manulife Investment Management, the global brand for our Global Wealth and Asset Management segment, we serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2022, we had more than 40,000 employees, over 116,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 34 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges and under '945' in Hong Kong. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

