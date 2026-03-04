TORONTO, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Limited has announced management fee reductions impacting the following Manulife funds.

Fee Reductions (effective March 11, 2026)

Fund Name CURRENT MANAGEMENT FEE NEW MANAGEMENT FEE Advisor Series/Series T Series F/Series FT Series C/Series CT Advisor Series/Series T Series F/Series FT Series C/Series CT Manulife Corporate Fixed Income Private Trust 1.01 % 0.57 % 0.57 % 0.91 % 0.47 % 0.47 %

Our priority is to keep our funds competitive while protecting value for every securityholder. Management fee reductions can improve net returns and attract strategic, long-term capital to support scale that can benefit all unitholders," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investments. "The goal is to expand opportunity for all of our investors through these strategic management fee reductions."

About Manulife Wealth & Asset Management

As part of Manulife Financial Corporation, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management's mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by helping people invest confidently to pursue a more secure financial future. Our strength comes from the diversity of our global asset management expertise and distribution capabilities. Our global investment teams span equities, fixed income, alternative credit, private markets, and multi-asset solutions. We provide investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to millions of individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the heart of our approach are three cultural pillars: Partner for Progress, Trust through Transparency, and Intellectual Curiosity. These values shape how we build long term relationships, develop differentiated investment strategies, and empower advisors and clients to seek meaningful financial outcomes. Whether through cutting-edge technology, AI innovation, personalized advice, or sustainable stewardship, Manulife Wealth & Asset Management is a trusted partner helping clients navigate complexity and invest with confidence. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit www.manulifeim.com/en.

