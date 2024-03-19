TORONTO, March 19, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Limited has announced changes including management fee reductions and a fund termination which will affect the following funds in its mutual fund offering.

Fee Reductions (effective May 1, 2024)

Fund Name CURRENT MANAGEMENT

FEE NEW MANAGEMENT FEE Advisor Series/

SeriesT Series F/

Series FT Advisor Series/

SeriesT Series F/

Series FT Manulife Corporate

Bond Fund 1.24 % 0.70 % 1.01 % 0.57 % Manulife Canadian

Unconstrained Bond

Fund 1.15 % 0.60 % 1.00 % 0.45 % Manulife Fundamental

Balanced Class 1.88 % 0.80 % 1.68 % 0.60 %

"At Manulife Investment Management, we continually work to ensure our funds are priced competitively and are delivering value to our securityholders," said Jordy Chilcott, Head of Retail Intermediary Distribution, Canada, Manulife Investment Management. "A recent review of our lineup identified an opportunity to enhance our pricing attractiveness on certain products."

Fund Termination

Effective on or about July 5, 2024, Manulife Investment Management Limited will terminate Manulife Global Core Plus Bond Fund and distribute the proceeds accordingly on that date. This change will help streamline its platform of actively managed investments and further its commitment to offering diverse, strong-performing products to help Canadian investors achieve their goals.

Prospectus qualified securities of the Manulife Global Core Plus Bond Fund will no longer be available for new purchases or money in switches effective as of 4 p.m. ET on March 19, 2024. This includes purchases through automatic investment services such as pre-authorized chequing plans, dollar-cost averaging, or automatic rebalancing services. Prior to the termination date, impacted investors are encouraged to contact their advisor to discuss the financial and tax implications of this termination and to discuss options, including how to switch their assets to another Manulife Investment Management Limited mutual fund that meets their individual investment needs and circumstances.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the fund facts as well as the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Manulife Funds are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited.

Manulife Investment Management is a trade name of Manulife Investment Management Limited. Manulife, Manulife Investment Management, the Stylized M Design, and Manulife Investment Management & Stylized M Design are trademarks of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and are used by it, and by its affiliates under license.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. Our mission is to make decisions easier and lives better by empowering investors for a better tomorrow. Serving more than 17 million individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members, we believe our global reach, complementary businesses, and the strength of our parent company position us to help investors capitalize on today's emerging global trends. We provide our clients access to public and private investment solutions across equities, fixed income, multi-asset, alternative, and sustainability-linked strategies, such as natural capital, to help them make more informed financial decisions and achieve their investment objectives. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

