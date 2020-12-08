C$ unless otherwise stated

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management Private Markets announces the completed development of Amazon's newest fulfillment center in Scarborough, Ontario. The one million square foot industrial distribution facility is Amazon's ninth building in the Greater Toronto Area, located on Manulife's 52-acre land at Steeles Avenue East and Tapscott Road.

As owner and landlord of the property, Manulife Investment Management took the lead in preparing the land and executing improvements consisting of the building, parking lots, as well as on-site and off-site infrastructure. In turn, Manulife Investment Management united with Broccolini, a family-owned, single source provider of construction, development and real estate services, to design and construct the site and its facilities. "The collaborative relationship between Broccolini and Manulife facilitated the construction and delivery of this cutting-edge facility on schedule and within budget," said Delis Lus, Broccolini's VP, Real Estate Development.



"We are pleased to welcome Amazon in to their newest fulfillment centre in Scarborough and would like thank both Amazon and Broccolini for their collaboration which has resulted in the development of this state-of-the-art industrial facility," said Gregory Sweeney, Manulife Investment Management's Head of Canadian Real Estate Investments. "Manulife remains committed to our industrial build-to-core program as a means to grow our industrial portfolio. The industrial sector has been exceptionally resilient and, in many ways, demand for industrial product and space has accelerated for investors and tenants alike."

The building is Amazon's ninth fulfillment center in Ontario, alongside its two Toronto tech hub locations. The facility, intended to pick, pack and ship small items, recently opened for operations creating more than 700 new opportunities of employment, on top of currently employing 5,000 employees across the province.



Manulife Investment Management's comprehensive private markets capabilities include real estate, private equity and credit, infrastructure, timber and agriculture. Through its real estate group, Manulife Investment Management develops and manages commercial real estate for thousands of customers around the globe. As of September 30, 2020, the real estate portfolio totals over 63 million square feet of office, industrial, and retail space and over 6,000 multifamily units strategically located in markets across Canada, the U.S., and Asia. The group leverages its global platform and local expertise to provide market-leading solutions for its tenants and deliver results for its partners.

