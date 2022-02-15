C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - A hallmark of Manulife Investment Management's organization is the depth and strength of its global investment teams. This trait is evident in how talent is developed and nurtured through training and mentoring, advancement opportunities, and thoughtful succession planning. Consistent with these objectives, Manulife Investment Management is pleased to announce promotions and updates to its fixed-income investment teams, which the firm believes strengthens the global organization for today and for the years ahead.

"We're excited to make these announcements to the global fixed-income franchise, a more than 150-person-deep bench of talented investment professionals who practice a team-based approach to portfolio management," said Christopher P. Conkey, CFA, head of public markets, Manulife Investment Management. "We're confident that the teams' investment philosophies and collaborative processes will remain unchanged and will continue to help our clients reach their investment goals."

Updates to the global multi-sector team

Daniel S. Janis III , head of global multi-sector fixed income, has announced his plan to retire on March 15, 2023 .

, head of global multi-sector fixed income, has announced his plan to retire on . Christopher M. Chapman , CFA, portfolio manager, has been promoted and named co-head of the team, effective immediately, to help ensure a smooth transition for clients over the next 13 months. Chris will report to John F. Addeo , CFA, CIO of global fixed income, Manulife Investment Management.

, CFA, portfolio manager, has been promoted and named co-head of the team, effective immediately, to help ensure a smooth transition for clients over the next 13 months. Chris will report to , CFA, CIO of global fixed income, Manulife Investment Management. Dan will continue to oversee all portfolio management efforts through the transition in support of the team's strategies and clients' agreed-on investment objectives. Chris will become head of the team on Dan's retirement.

Newly formed global credit team

The U.S. high-yield and preferred income teams have been combined to form the global credit team.

Caryn E. Rothman , CFA, is being promoted to senior portfolio manager and head of the global credit team, effective March 31, 2022 .

, CFA, is being promoted to senior portfolio manager and head of the global credit team, effective . John F. Addeo , CFA, will no longer be a listed portfolio manager on any of the team's Canadian retail products. John will continue in his role as Global Fixed Income Chief Investment Officer, providing leadership and oversight of the entire Global Fixed Income Team.

"We congratulate Dan on his achievements over his 38-year career in the investment industry and thank him for his work on behalf of Manulife Investment Management and our clients. We have every expectation that the team will continue to build on his significant contributions," said John Addeo. "These announcements reflect both the depth and talent of the investment teams and how the research and trading functions have enhanced the exchange of information and offered insight and perspective from all aspects of the fixed-income and currency markets to contribute to performance outcomes," John added.

"I'm extremely proud of the team we've built over the past 23 years, the relationships we've formed, and the outcomes we've achieved for clients," said Daniel S. Janis III, head of global multi-sector fixed income, Manulife Investment Management. "This is a truly robust global team that showcases the strength and diversity of our company."

