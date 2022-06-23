Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

Manulife Investment Management

Jun 23, 2022, 07:30 ET

C$ unless otherwise stated                                                          TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC     SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the June 2022 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly and semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2022.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF

Ticker

Distribution
Amount
(per unit)

Distribution
Frequency

Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF

TERM

$ 0.023680

Monthly

Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF

BSKT

$ 0.024646

Monthly

Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF

CBND

$ 0.021655

Monthly

Manulife Smart Dividend ETF

CDIV

$ 0.066634

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged

UDIV.B

$ 0.140484

Quarterly

Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged

UDIV

$ 0.152278

Quarterly

Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF

MCLC

$ 0.462706

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MULC.B

$ 0.250130

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MULC

$ 0.230136

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUMC.B

$ 0.158744

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUMC

$ 0.128381

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged

MINT.B

$ 0.495041

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged

MINT

$ 0.559548

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF

MCSM

$ 0.414187

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged

MUSC.B

$ 0.183716

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged

MUSC

$ 0.163479

Semi-Annually

Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF

MEME.B

$ 0.198554

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF

CDEF

$ 0.083698

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged

UDEF.B

$ 0.044668

Semi-Annually

Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Hedged

UDEF

$ 0.036612

Semi-Annually

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

