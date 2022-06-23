Manulife Investment Management Announces Cash Distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds

C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the June 2022 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly, quarterly and semi-annually. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on June 30, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on July 13, 2022.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution

Amount

(per unit) Distribution

Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM $ 0.023680 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT $ 0.024646 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND $ 0.021655 Monthly Manulife Smart Dividend ETF CDIV $ 0.066634 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Unhedged UDIV.B $ 0.140484 Quarterly Manulife Smart U.S. Dividend ETF – Hedged UDIV $ 0.152278 Quarterly Manulife Multifactor Canadian Large Cap Index ETF MCLC $ 0.462706 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MULC.B $ 0.250130 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Large Cap Index ETF - Hedged MULC $ 0.230136 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUMC.B $ 0.158744 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Mid Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUMC $ 0.128381 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Unhedged MINT.B $ 0.495041 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Developed International Index ETF - Hedged MINT $ 0.559548 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Canadian SMID Cap Index ETF MCSM $ 0.414187 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Unhedged MUSC.B $ 0.183716 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor U.S. Small Cap Index ETF - Hedged MUSC $ 0.163479 Semi-Annually Manulife Multifactor Emerging Markets Index ETF MEME.B $ 0.198554 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart Defensive Equity ETF CDEF $ 0.083698 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Unhedged UDEF.B $ 0.044668 Semi-Annually Manulife Smart U.S. Defensive Equity ETF – Hedged UDEF $ 0.036612 Semi-Annually

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

About Manulife Investment Management

Manulife Investment Management is the global brand for the global wealth and asset management segment of Manulife Financial Corporation. We draw on more than a century of financial stewardship and the full resources of our parent company to serve individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. Headquartered in Toronto, our leading capabilities in public and private markets are strengthened by an investment footprint that spans 19 geographies. We complement these capabilities by providing access to a network of unaffiliated asset managers from around the world. We're committed to investing responsibly across our businesses. We develop innovative global frameworks for sustainable investing, collaboratively engage with companies in our securities portfolios, and maintain a high standard of stewardship where we own and operate assets, and we believe in supporting financial well-being through our workplace retirement plans. Today, plan sponsors around the world rely on our retirement plan administration and investment expertise to help their employees plan for, save for, and live a better retirement. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulifeim.com.

