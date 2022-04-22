C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, April 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Manulife Investment Management today announced the April 2022 cash distributions for Manulife Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) that distribute monthly. Unitholders of record of the Manulife ETFs at the close of business on April 29, 2022 will receive cash distributions payable on May 12, 2022.

Details of the distribution per unit amounts are as follows:

ETF Ticker Distribution Amount

(per unit) Distribution Frequency Manulife Smart Short-Term Bond ETF TERM $ 0.024440 Monthly Manulife Smart Core Bond ETF BSKT $ 0.022193 Monthly Manulife Smart Corporate Bond ETF CBND $ 0.024276 Monthly

Manulife ETFs are managed by Manulife Investment Management Limited. Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with ETFs. Please read the ETF Facts and prospectus before investing. ETFs are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

