TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Manulife Group Retirement, a company of Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, unveiled its comprehensive Financial Resilience and Longevity Report, offering critical insights into retirement preparedness across generations. Based on the company's fifth annual survey of Canadian retirement plan members and retirees across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, the report delivers actionable intelligence for Canadian workers to navigate the exciting and potentially daunting prospects of 100+-year life spans and 40-year retirements.

As Canadians live longer than ever--with life expectancy increasing by almost two years since 2023--the retirement planning industry faces an urgent imperative to help today's diverse workforce prepare for retirement potentially spanning four decades or more.

"Longevity is rewriting the rules of retirement, and as it increases, we're seeing more plan members questioning whether their saving and investment strategies will sustain them throughout retirement," said Aimee DeCamillo, Global Head of Retirement and Wealth at Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "Our mission is clear: give plan sponsors and financial intermediaries the insights and tools to help their plan members save earlier, invest smarter, and retire with confidence, security, and dignity. The findings from our Financial Resilience and Longevity survey will accelerate these efforts, in turn empowering investors to live life on their own terms."

This publication builds on Manulife's established commitment to longevity preparedness and is exemplified by the recent launch of Manulife's Longevity Institute, a global platform that seeks to drive action to help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives.

With Retirement Readiness, Planning Is Everything

The 2025 Financial Resilience and Longevity Report finds that half of Canadian workers still report feeling behind schedule on their retirement savings, an increase from the survey's initial readings in 2020. This highlights the critical opportunity for plan sponsors and financial professionals to provide enhanced support and guidance.

"Canadians can and should be excited by the prospect of longer lives with more time in retirement, allowing them to spend more quality time with their families and communities," said Brett Marchand, Head of Canada Retirement at Manulife Wealth & Asset Management. "Our latest findings give us a clear view of where individuals and plan sponsors need the most support. By sharing these insights across the industry and implementing our findings into how we approach planning, we hope to guide more strategic, data-driven decisions that strengthen retirement readiness so individuals can enter those years with confidence. We're proud to be the partner that can help shape a more secure financial future."

Early Retirement Drives Lifestyle Adjustments: 62% of individuals retiring earlier than expected are having to make lifestyle adjustments to cut costs, compared to just 43% of those who retired as planned or later.

The majority of those who retired earlier than expected found themselves having to fill a financial gap.

The majority of those who retired earlier than expected found themselves having to fill a financial gap. Plan Ahead to Reduce Stress: Individuals who retired as planned or later are less financially stressed throughout retirement, with only 19% of respondents feeling more financial stress in retirement compared to their time in the labour force.

Generations Report Range of Retirement Readiness Concerns

The Financial Resilience and Longevity Report reveals significant generational differences in retirement planning approaches. While Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers consistently ranked retirement as their top financial priority, Gen Z demonstrated greater concern for managing day-to-day expenses and saving to purchase a house. These generational distinctions provide valuable guidance for plan sponsors and financial intermediaries seeking to create more targeted, effective engagement strategies.

Generational differences can help guide relevant conversations:

The Older You Get, The More Planning You Do: Retirement planning becomes an increased priority as survey members age, with 49% of Baby Boomers having a retirement plan as opposed to just 26% of Millennials.

Retirement planning becomes an increased priority as survey members age, with 49% of Baby Boomers having a retirement plan as opposed to just 26% of Millennials. The Confidence Divide: Gen Z is the least confident generation financially, with 48% feeling that their finances are fair or poor, compared to 40% for Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers.

Gen Z is the least confident generation financially, with 48% feeling that their finances are fair or poor, compared to 40% for Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers. Inflation Worries Everyone: Across Gen Z, Millennials, Gen X, and Baby Boomers, inflation remains a persistent worry. At least 50% or more of respondents from each cohort say they are worried about inflation and the cost of living.

Creating "AHA!" Moments For Canadians' Retirement Planning

As Canadians navigate the retirement planning process, findings and insights from the 2025 Financial Resilience and Longevity Report seek to arm plan sponsors with the tools they need to make complicated planning considerations more accessible for plan members. Generating "aha!" moments can make member-sponsor relationships more effective and help aid the planning process. The survey suggests several ways to create these moments and bring greater clarity to Canadians, including:

Make it fun - Engage younger demographics by transforming retirement planning into interactive experiences that visualize outcomes and demonstrate the impact of early financial decisions.

- Engage younger demographics by transforming retirement planning into interactive experiences that visualize outcomes and demonstrate the impact of early financial decisions. Age-targeted education - Replace general retirement sessions with demographic-specific small group meetings where members can engage with peers facing similar challenges. People often feel more comfortable asking questions in smaller groups, and they're more likely to engage with content that speaks directly to their situation.

- Replace general retirement sessions with demographic-specific small group meetings where members can engage with peers facing similar challenges. People often feel more comfortable asking questions in smaller groups, and they're more likely to engage with content that speaks directly to their situation. Video testimonials - Personal stories are a powerful way to build connections as they make topics more relatable. Consider starting your education meetings with a short video of someone discussing the challenges they faced and the steps they took to overcome them.

To learn more about how Manulife Global Retirement supports plan sponsors and members and to see the full results of the report, please click here.

Methodology

This year's online survey was conducted in English and French and was comprised of two member samples sourced through Angus Reid's research panel: Canadian employees and Canadian retirees. The Canadian employee sample comprised of 1,680 Canadians, aged 18 and up, employed, and contributing to an employer-sponsored retirement plan. The survey for this sample was conducted from May 1, 2025, to May 16, 2025, with an average survey length of approximately 19 minutes per respondent. The Canadian retiree sample comprised of 514 retired Canadians. The survey for this sample was conducted from May 1, 2025, to May 16, 2025, with an average survey length of approximately 19 minutes per respondent. All statistical testing is done at 0.95 significance levels. Percentages in the tables and charts may not total 100 due to rounding and/or categories not included. The 2025 financial resilience and longevity survey was commissioned by Manulife and Manulife John Hancock Retirement and conducted by Edelman DXI. Manulife is not affiliated with Edelman DXI and neither is responsible for the liabilities of the other. The commentary in this publication is for general information only and should not be considered legal, financial, or tax advice to any party. Individuals should seek the advice of professionals to ensure that any action taken with respect to this information is appropriate to their specific situation.

