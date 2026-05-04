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Investment strengthens school-based prevention and equips parents and educators with practical tools

Announced during Mental Health Week in Canada, the initiative reflects Manulife's commitment to prioritizing health and well-being

MONTREAL, May 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife today announced a renewed partnership with the Youth In Mind Foundation (Fondation Jeunes en Tête), including a $500,000 commitment to support the Quebec–based organization's work to prevent psychological distress among youth aged 11 to 18. The announcement coincides with Mental Health Week in Canada, reinforcing Manulife's commitment to prioritizing health and well-being.

In Canada, about one in four Canadian teens report fair or poor mental health -- with many more experiencing symptoms of distressi. The foundation focuses on early, school–based prevention, equipping youth with the knowledge, confidence, and tools to address mental health challenges before distress escalates. Manulife will contribute to the delivery of workshops and resources reaching approximately 55,000 youth annually across Quebec and their families, strengthening mental health awareness and support within school communities.

"Young people today are navigating more challenges than ever, and they shouldn't have to face them alone," said Alexis Gerbeau, Head of Quebec, Manulife Canada. "When we talk about longevity, we often think about later life, but the foundations of lifelong health are shaped much earlier. Longevity is a shared, lived experience at every age, and through this investment we are helping ensure youth, and the adults in their lives, have access to prevention, education and inclusive support, alongside the families and communities that surround them."

In addition to youth focused programming, the investment will fund the development of new, practical tools for parents and educators, strengthening their ability to recognize, understand and support adolescent mental health. Initiatives will also include digital resources and various online workshops specifically designed for adults in young people's lives, helping extend impact beyond the classroom.

"Young people today face increasingly complex challenges, and the adults around them play a determining role in their ability to navigate these difficult moments," said Mélanie Boucher, President & Chief Executive Officer, Youth in Mind Foundation. "Thanks to Manulife's renewed support, we can reach more schools, deepen our impact and provide families and school communities with practical tools to better support adolescents at a pivotal stage of their lives."

The program also builds on insights from Just a Phase, a four-episode podcast series on 2SLGBTQIA+ youth mental health sponsored by Manulife in 2024. Learnings from the series are being extended into new tools for families and school staff, reinforcing inclusive, stigma reducing approaches to mental health support.

In celebration of Mental Health Week, the foundation will be hosting a first live discussion on Facebook and YouTube today from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m.ET, aimed at parents and caregivers, to provide them with practical tools on how best to support teens. These sessions will be permanently available on YouTube, as well as in the Foundation's Family Toolkit. More sessions will be developed Throughout the partnerships.

The partnership is closely aligned with the mission of the Manulife Longevity Institute, a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment platform that will help people thrive at every age. The focus on youth mental resilience, parental education, and inclusive support supports Manulife's ambition to help people live longer, healthier, more meaningful lives. Learn more about Manulife's Longevity research and insights at: Manulife.com/longevity.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

About Manulife Longevity Institute

The Manulife Longevity Institute is a global research, thought leadership, innovation, advocacy, and community investment platform to drive action that can help people live longer, healthier, and more financially secure lives. Underpinned by a $350 million signature commitment, its focus is on helping people extend their healthy years, promoting greater financial resilience for all. As a global insurer, retirement plan provider, and asset manager, Manulife is uniquely placed to help lead this change. The Institute's work will support Manulife's Impact Agenda strategy by investing in organizations that are growing the longevity economy, convening research collaborations with leading academic institutions and think tanks, and producing thought leadership to advance awareness and action on the issues impacting populations as they age. The Institute will be known as the John Hancock Longevity Institute in the United States. The actions of the Institute will be guided by a Steering Committee of members of Manulife's Executive and Global Leadership Teams and in partnership with a robust ecosystem of partners and experts who champion longevity across Canada, Asia, and the US. Canada, Asia, and the US. For more information, please visit Manulife.com/Longevity.

Youth In Mind Foundation

For nearly 30 years, the Youth in Mind Foundation has worked to prevent psychological distress among youth aged 11 to 18 across Quebec. Through awareness workshops delivered in high schools and online resources designed for youth, parents, and school staff, the Foundation takes concrete action to foster better mental health among adolescents. Raising awareness, building skills, and helping break the stigma -- this is how the Foundation supports young people in navigating the challenges of adolescence and developing their well-being. For more information, visit https://fondationjeunesentete.org/en/

Media contact

Manulife:

Emily English

[email protected]

647-544-2800

___________________________ i Statistics Canada: 2023 Canadian Health Survey on Children and Youth -- Changes in the mental health of respondents from the 2019 survey

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation