C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

TORONTO, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Manulife Financial Corporation will release its first quarter 2026 financial results after markets close on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, which will be made available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports.

A live webcast and conference call are scheduled for Thursday, May 14, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (ET) where members of Manulife's executive leadership team will discuss the results, followed by a question and answer period with analysts.

To access the conference call, dial 1-888-317-6003 or 1-647-846-2809 (Passcode: 7290517#). Please call in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The archived webcast will be available at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports following the call. A replay of the call will also be available until August 14 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 or 1-412-317-0088 (Passcode: 1809675#).

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media Contact

Fiona McLean

Manulife

437-441-7491

[email protected]

Investor Relations

Derek Theobalds

Manulife

(416) 254-1774

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation