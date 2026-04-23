C$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945

New findings show fertility drug use is increasing, but fewer than one per cent of workplace plans cover treatment

TORONTO, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - As Canada's birth rate reaches historic lowsi, new data from Manulife Canada shows demand for fertility support is rising, even as access to fertility treatment coverage through workplace benefits remains startlingly low for most Canadian workersii.

To mark Canadian Fertility Awareness Week (April 19–25), Manulife Canada is releasing new data showing that claims for fertility medications have increased by 21 per cent over the past five yearsiii. The rise in claims reflects growing demand for fertility treatments across Canada, while significant gaps in coverage remain.

Among employers with Manulife Group Benefits plans, more than half (56 per cent) provide coverage for fertility medication, but fewer than 1 per cent cover fertility clinic treatments. In Canada, one round of in vitro fertilization can cost approximately $10,000 – 20,000, and as multiple rounds are often required, many families need to pay significant costs out of pocket.

"For the one in six Canadian families who experience infertility, their journey is often marked by fear, anxiety, and financial strain that can quickly feel overwhelming," said Jennifer Foubert, Head of Product at Manulife Group Benefits. "When fertility coverage is available, we've seen first-hand how it can relieve some of the pressure and fundamentally change how people experience this chapter of their lives – not just in the clinic, but in the everyday decisions that surround it."

Delayed parenthood is increasing demand for fertility care

According to Statistics Canada, Canadians are having children later in life and at lower rates than ever before. The average age of mothers at their first birth reached a record 31.8 years in 2024, up from 26.7 years in 1976iv, increasing the likelihood of age-related fertility challenges. In parallel, Canada's birth rate continues to decline. The country's total fertility rate fell to 1.26 births per woman in 2023, the lowest level ever observed and well below the replacement rate of 2.1v.

Manulife's data underscores a growing disconnect between the realities facing Canadian families and the fertility support available through workplace benefits.

According to Manulife Group Benefits claims data, over the past five years:

Use of fertility drugs among women aged 25–34 has increased by 13.5 per cent

Use among women aged 35–44 has increased by 24 per cent

Why it matters for employers

There is currently no national framework for IVF and other fertility services in Canada, and coverage varies widely by province and territory. As fertility challenges become more common, fertility care can increasingly be viewed as a workplace issue, not just a personal one. Employers can play a critical role in closing the gap between need and access. For employers who want to opt-in for fertility benefits, Manulife recommends a minimum of $15,000 per lifetime per family, although there are employers who offer coverage of up to $50,000 per lifetime per family.

"Group benefits plans have a unique opportunity to better reflect families today," said Ashesh Desai, Head of Group Benefits at Manulife Canada. "As more Canadians rely on fertility care to build their families, workplaces play an important role in shaping how employees experience this defining chapter of their lives. When benefits coverage reflects this reality, fertility care becomes part of a broader life journey--supporting people not just at work, but in moments that stay with them for years to come."

In 2023, Manulife expanded its family planning support to its own employees by significantly broadening its fertility benefits to cover treatments, medical procedures and drug costs without cycle or dollar limits, or any lifetime maximum.

In 2025, Manulife announced it was the first insurer in Canada to partner with Maven Clinic® to provide eligible Manulife Group Benefits plan members exclusive access to this specialized service. Maven specializes in supporting women and families through some of their most important stages of life, including fertility, family building and planning; maternity and newborn care; parenting and pediatrics; and menopause and midlife.

More information about fertility benefits is available on our Manulife Group Benefits website.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, headquartered in Toronto, Canada. Anchored in our ambition to be the number one choice for customers, we operate as Manulife across Canada and Asia, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice, insurance and health solutions for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment solutions, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2025, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 106,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 37 million customers with operations across 25 markets globally. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' on the Hong Kong stock exchange. Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Media contact

Manulife:

Emily English

[email protected]

647-544-2800

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation