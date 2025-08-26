Notable facts include:

Midtown Move: In 1921, Manulife decided to move from the financial district to the 4.5-acre Bloor Street site—then considered the city's outskirts. A 12-story expansion followed in 1953.

Architectural Icon: The Beaux-Arts-style limestone building features a grand colonnade of six fluted columns. The architects were Sproatt & Rolph, who also designed University of Toronto's Hart House and the Royal York Hotel.

Gold-coloured Doors: The original 12-foot bronze doors, adorned with rosettes and palmettes, still shine—visible to the public when they close for the day at 6:30pm ET.

Lush Grounds: Known for being impeccably manicured, the pristine lawn was installed in 1926 and is maintained by a full-time gardener. The grounds are also home to lush gardens and one of the only healthy elm trees in the city.

Buzzing with Life: Two beehives tucked into the garden's east side support up to 140,000 bees. With a 5-km range and pollinator-friendly plants nearby, the garden offers the perfect haven for these vital pollinators.

Art That Inspires: Manulife's Corporate Art Collection features over 2,000 works across Canada and the U.S., including commissioned pieces by celebrated Canadian artists. Signature installations at Head Office include A Long Way Home by Steve Driscoll and The First Family of Turtle Island by Philip Cote.

Modern Hub: From 250 employees in 1926 to 3,000 today, colleagues at this site enjoy amenities like an on-site gym, barista bar, and discounted cafeteria.

Manulife's South Tower stands as a symbol of the company's long-standing commitment to the community. Each year around Remembrance Day, thousands of Canadian flags are planted across the front lawn in a moving tribute to veterans. During Pride Month, vibrant banners are proudly displayed on either side of the main entrance, celebrating inclusion. In the spring, the grounds come alive with blooming tulips.

"For 100 years, South Tower in Toronto has been the heart of our global headquarters," said Phil Witherington, President and CEO of Manulife. "We serve one in four Canadians, and our roots and history in this community are real points of pride for our team. This anniversary is a moment to reflect on the legacy we've built while working in the South Tower for the last century as we continue to deliver on the promises we've made to our customers and communities here in Canada for the next 100 years and beyond."

Manulife's commitment to community investment is deeply rooted in its history and spans coast-to-coast, with impactful initiatives dating back to 1888. From gifting Toronto its first ambulance to organizing robust employee-led volunteer programs today, Manulife is proud to support the health and wellbeing of Canadians in partnership with organizations like CAMH, Diabetes Canada, and the Waterloo Region Health Network.

To honour its ongoing commitment to community and colleagues, Manulife teamed up with its partner Evergreen to give away American elm tree seedlings to celebrate this 100 year anniversary. The seedlings were cultivated from seeds collected from the elm tree in front of the South Tower under the supervision of Manulife's Chief Horticulturist, Derek Lelievre, and grown with care by Wilder Climate Solutions.

