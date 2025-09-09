Simplifying Lending, Amplifying Strategy: New product families designed to help advisors deliver tailored solutions with confidence

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Bank today announced the launch of its newly refined Specialized Lending suite— a strategic transformation that simplifies its offerings, built with advisors and their high-net-worth clients in mind. This milestone reflects Manulife Bank's ongoing commitment to empowering advisors and helping to deliver a more seamless, intuitive lending experience.

"More than a product update, this is a purposeful shift in how Manulife Bank supports advisors: aiming to remove friction, enhance clarity, and enable a smoother client experience. It's Specialized Lending, rebuilt for impact," said Kerry Reinke, Head of Specialized Lending at Manulife Bank. "We've reimagined our lending solutions to align with how advisors work and what clients are looking for. This suite is designed to be advisor-led, with simple, easy-to-explain products."

Specialized Lending refers to tailored credit solutions designed to meet the unique financial needs of high-net-worth individuals and business owners — from leveraging insurance assets and investment portfolios to financing advisory practices. These solutions help clients unlock liquidity, optimize tax strategies, and pursue long-term goals without disrupting their core assets.

The new Specialized Lending suite from Manulife Bank includes:

Immediate Financing Arrangement (IFA): For clients who want to maintain insurance coverage while accessing liquidity. Access Line of Credit Plus (ALOC+) – Quick & Max: A secured line of credit backed by insurance & securities, with two streamlined options: Quick : Fast approvals and funding under $1 million .

: Fast approvals and funding under . Max: Higher limits with enhanced underwriting for more complex needs. Investment & RRSP Loans: Built to support long-term investment strategies. Advisor Financing: Designed to help Managing General Agencies and advisors grow their business with tailored credit. MGAs can contact their Manulife Bank representative to explore becoming an approved firm.

This evolution marks a step forward in Manulife Bank's ambition to become the trusted partner for financial advisors, helping affluent Canadians build wealth.

"Advisors don't need a maze of products, they need a system that works. Manulife Bank has rebuilt its Specialized Lending suite into four clear families that help deliver speed, clarity, and confidence," said Katy Boshart, President & CEO, Manulife Bank. "This isn't just a product refresh. It's a fundamental shift in how we support advisors, backed by Manulife's deep roots in insurance and holistic financial planning. We're making it easier for them to deliver real value to high-net-worth clients and business owners."

The full suite of updated products will be available as of September 2025. Updated resources are available through Manulife Bank's advisor portal.

Manulife Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company and was the first federally regulated bank opened by an insurance company in Canada. For more information, visit manulifebank.ca.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.



Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

