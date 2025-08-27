Manulife, Canada's Largest Travel Insurance Provider, modernizing process for agents to offer insurance solutions to travellers

TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada is launching a new platform designed specifically for travel agents, making it easier to offer insurance solutions to their customers. The new platform promises new tools and enhanced technology that will continuously evolve to meet the needs of travel professionals and customers.

"As a leader in the travel insurance industry, we're continuously working to improve agent and customer experience. We're thrilled to introduce this advanced system, which is an exciting step forward in our journey to innovate and simplify insurance solutions for both agents and travellers," says Pamela Wong, Head of Travel Insurance and General Manager, Affinity at Manulife Canada. "Travel agents are essential to our industry, and we're dedicated to equipping them with the tools they depend on. With this new system, we're empowering professionals to confidently offer the travel insurance solutions their clients expect, helping create an easy and well-rounded travel planning experience."

In light of recent global disruptions, customers are increasingly prioritizing travel insurance as a key part of their planning—seeking greater protection and peace of mind. Trusted travel agents play a critical role in guiding these decisions, helping travellers navigate options and secure the coverage that best fits their plans.

The new system is designed to create a smoother process for agents, providing them with options and benefits that make transitioning to the new platform seamless. By empowering agents with advanced tools and resources, Manulife is committed to supporting their success and enhancing their ability to serve customers effectively.

Key Features of the New System:

New Product Offerings: The new platform will include new product offerings, including the brand-new Non-Medical Premium Protection Plani, tailored for travelers seeking comprehensive trip protection without the additional cost of medical coverage. This plan is ideal for those with existing health coverage or those focused on trip cancellation, interruption, baggage loss, and delays.



Product Selector Tool: The intuitive Product Selector Tool streamlines the selection process, allowing travel agents and their customers to choose the right travel insurance product with just a few clicks. This smart and simplified tool is designed to align seamlessly with customers' travel plans.



Ongoing Engagement Capabilities: New tools enable travel agents to offer timely protection reminders in a streamlined and automated way right up to trip departure, ensuring travellers have the coverage they need when they need it most.

"This new system is designed with travel professionals in mind, providing them with intuitive tools and the ability to easily follow up with customers," says Jennifer Waver, Head of Travel Distribution at Manulife Canada. "These enhancements not only streamline the insurance selection process but also ensure that travellers receive timely and comprehensive coverage, enhancing their overall experience with Manulife."

Partner agencies have already begun transitioning to the new platform, with positive feedback on its ease of use and relevance in today's travel landscape. As Canada's largest travel insurance provider, Manulife remains committed to supporting agents and travellers through every stage of their journey.

