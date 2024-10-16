Manulife gives half a million dollars in prize money to challenge winners to help accelerate their mission to enable people to live healthier, more prosperous lives

BOSTON, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Manulife today announced the winners of the Prospering in Longevity Challenge, through UpLink, the World Economic Forum's open innovation platform, and the Forum's Centre for Financial and Monetary Systems. Together, Manulife and the Forum have chosen ten winning global start-ups that have innovative approaches to preventative health care and strengthening financial wellness over longer lives.

The winners of the Prospering in Longevity Challenge are:

Addition Wealth, a holistic financial wellness platform that partners with companies to offer customized financial wellness solutions

Boldin (formerly NewRetirement), a dynamic platform designed to revolutionize retirement planning by integrating technology with personalized financial advice

GetSetUp, an innovative educational platform tailored specifically for older adults, empowering them through live, interactive classes

Givers, a startup supporting family caregivers by helping them access state programs that provide financial compensation, coaching and training

juli, a startup leveraging artificial intelligence to revolutionize chronic condition management

Smplicare, an AI-driven coaching platform focused on promoting healthy ageing

TELL, a pioneering health-tech company specializing in neurocognitive health assessment through innovative voice analysis technology

Waterlily, a startup utilizing AI to revolutionize planning and insurance for long-term care

Zencey, a health-care startup leveraging AI and telemedicine to provide accessible and personalized care

By 2050, the global population over 65 is expected to double to 1.6 billion1, bringing significant health and wealth challenges for our planet. Manulife partnered with the World Economic Forum and UpLink on this challenge because of a shared sense of urgency to find accessible solutions to help people worldwide live longer, healthier, and better lives.

Manulife President and CEO Roy Gori will share more details about the winners today at the Longer. Healthier. Better. Longevity Symposium in Boston, which was hosted for the first time in 2023. The winning startups will each receive C$50,000 in prize money alongside access to UpLink's Innovation Ecosystem. The ecosystem is a network of innovators, investors, experts, and partner organizations that can help them make a deeper impact.

"The world urgently needs solutions to address the longevity crisis. People are living longer, but not necessarily healthier lives. Many people cannot fund these extra years within the existing social and financial system," said Sarah Chapman, Global Chief Sustainability Officer for Manulife. "The winners of this challenge are leveraging technology to create innovative solutions to these issues. Now more than ever, we need strategic collaboration like this to help people live longer, healthier, better lives."

Earlier this year, the multi-year partnership between Manulife and UpLink was announced at the Forum's Annual Meeting in Davos and the Prospering in Longevity Challenge is the first of three innovation challenges designed to help shape the future of, and investment in, the longevity economy. New thematic focus areas will be picked for the next two challenges in 2025 and 2026.

"Through the multi-year partnership with Manulife and the World Economic Forum's Longevity Economy Initiative, UpLink is accelerating longevity innovation to empower people from all backgrounds to lead healthier, more financially resilient and fulfilling lives," said John Dutton, Head of UpLink, World Economic Forum. "The first of three innovation challenges, Prospering in Longevity, attracted innovative solutions from around the world, with a focus on preventative healthcare and financial resilience across generations. We look forward to continuing our work with Manulife to source and scale start-ups in the longevity space, promoting resilient and prosperous lives for individuals, communities, and society as a whole."

To learn more about Manulife's Impact Agenda, and to track progress against its goals, visit manulife.com/impact.

