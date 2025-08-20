Renewed multi-year partnership helps deliver industry-leading mortgage insurance solutions to Canadians from coast to coast.

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Manulife Canada and Centum Financial Group Inc. (CENTUM) are proud to announce the renewal and expansion of their longstanding partnership. This renewal highlights a shared commitment to empowering CENTUM's national network of mortgage professionals with innovative financial solutions that help Canadians protect their homes, families, and financial futures.

As part of our enhanced partnership, Manulife and CENTUM are excited to introduce new retirement savings opportunities for CENTUM agents, building on CENTUM's long-standing offerings of Manulife's flexible mortgage lending options and trusted insurance protection.

"Together with CENTUM, we're helping Canadians safeguard their homes and families with solutions that are simple, personal, and built for real life," said Pamela Wong, Head of Affinity at Manulife Canada. "At Manulife, we're dedicated to supporting Canadians in the moments that matter most. We proudly support the advisors and brokers who guide clients every day, as well as the Canadians who trust them to help build and protect their dreams. This partnership is one example of how we're bringing this commitment to life."

Leveraging CENTUM's trusted mortgage advice and Manulife's expertise across Wealth and Asset Management, Manulife Bank and Affinity, this partnership helps provide comprehensive mortgage and financial protection for families and homeowners, securing their futures with confidence.

Here's how Manulife and CENTUM are unlocking a broader range of products and services to support mortgage professionals and the Canadians they serve:

Anchoring the client relationship: Manulife Bank mortgage solutions, including Manulife One, give brokers a powerful starting point with clients at the mortgage stage-where the relationship begins and opportunities for protection and planning naturally follow.

Investing in brokers: On September 1 , CENTUM agents will gain access to a new Group RRSP program offered through Manulife and administered through CENTUM's proprietary DirectPay platform-supporting their own long-term financial goals alongside those of their clients.

"As momentum at CENTUM continues—recently being named 'Network of the Year' at the Mortgage Awards of Excellence—we remain focused on helping our Brokers and Agents succeed," said Adrian Schulz, President of Centum Financial Group Inc. "Together with Manulife, we're delivering products that protect clients while helping our Brokers build sustainable, profitable mortgage businesses."

This continued collaboration between Manulife and CENTUM underscores the ongoing journey to better serve Canadian homeowners and supporting mortgage professionals across the country.

To learn more about this partnership please visit www.joincentum.ca.

About Centum

Centum Financial Group Inc. is one of Canada's leading mortgage networks, supporting over 2,000 mortgage professionals from coast to coast. With a commitment to technology, compliance, and agent success, CENTUM empowers its members to build strong, client-focused businesses in today's evolving financial services landscape. Learn more at www.centum.ca.

About Manulife

Manulife Financial Corporation is a leading international financial services provider, helping our customers make their decisions easier and lives better. With our global headquarters in Toronto, Canada, we operate as Manulife across Canada, Asia, and Europe, and primarily as John Hancock in the United States, providing financial advice and insurance for individuals, groups and businesses. Through Manulife Wealth & Asset Management, we offer global investment, financial advice, and retirement plan services to individuals, institutions, and retirement plan members worldwide. At the end of 2024, we had more than 37,000 employees, over 109,000 agents, and thousands of distribution partners, serving over 36 million customers. We trade as 'MFC' on the Toronto, New York, and the Philippine stock exchanges, and under '945' in Hong Kong.

Not all offerings are available in all jurisdictions. For additional information, please visit manulife.com.

Manulife Media Contact:

Dominique Bomberry

[email protected]

SOURCE Manulife Financial Corporation