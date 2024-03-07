Mānuka Health, Global Leader in Mānuka Honey, Launches Three Product Collections Designed for Holistic Inner and Outer Wellbeing

The Launch Collections Will Be Available DTC Starting March 6th

AUCKLAND, N.Z., March 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- Mānuka Health, a global leader in premium mānuka honey products, is excited to announce the launch of three new product collections, inclusive of the brand's first skincare range. As the first prestige beauty and wellness brand to masterfully capture the complete spectrum of benefits from raw mānuka honey, propolis, and royal jelly, these new collections present one harmonious system designed to elevate vitality, reinforce resilience, and inspire complete wellbeing.

Mānuka Health's new collections mirrors the intricate relationship between the European Honeybee pollinating amidst the blooms of the New Zealand mānuka tree. This undying rhythm continues the cycle of life, a symbol of symbiosis and embodiment of life in balance. The new product collections, when used together, encapsulate this harmony. Mānuka Health prides itself on their high-grade sourcing system, tapping into the pristine, isolated landscapes of the globe to harvest the finest raw ingredients. The brand harvests their raw mānuka honey from the rich soils of New Zealand with brand-owned hives that ensure the utmost purity and quality.

"Guided by extensive research and science, our team of 80 skilled individuals, explore vast landscapes of New Zealand, seeking sites with rich soil, abundant sunshine, and teeming life—a haven for mānuka trees and our bees. Across 160,000 hectares in remote and pristine corners, we've discovered the perfect conditions for mānuka trees and our bees, " says Rhys Casley, General Manager of Apiculture.

The system is made up of three collections: LIFE, IMMUNITY, and IMMORTALITY. Their unparalleled potency, individually and together, supports simplicity in a daily wellbeing routine for inner harmony and outer radiance. Guided by extensive research, Mānuka Health's created a proprietary system which replicated hive-like conditions to harness the health and beauty benefits of mānuka honey while maintaining its compositional integrity. This inaugural technology within the skincare space allows for undiluted formulas resulting in high-performing products.

"We are thrilled to finally expand the magic that is mānuka honey to the beauty space with this breakthrough extraction process, ensuring we're delivering the potency and power of mānuka honey in our formulas," states Graham Ritchie, Chief Marketing Officer. "This new product range builds upon Mānuka Health's mission of producing premium products that celebrate the relationship between the New Zealand Mānuka tree and the honeybee by merging science with nature."

Powered by three of nature's most precious gifts: the potent nectar of mānuka honey which balances the microbiome, the protective essence of propolis which enhances body's resilience, and the regenerative power of royal jelly which reveals skin's radiance, each collection harnesses one key ingredient which grounds the product line. Through years of research to understand these three gifts, Mānuka Health has unraveled the unique qualities that make up the products and their roles, as well as conducting clinical trials to understand how our products deliver their key benefits. Each collection will be comprised of skincare and ingestible product offerings.

The LIFE collection delivers the bounty of raw mānuka honey's magic in pure form, allowing it's powerful properties to elevate daily wellbeing. Offering the perfect blend of nutrients to support inner resilience, glowing skin and a balanced microbiome. The products can be savored straight from the spoon, used as a natural sweetener, or topically applied to soothe the skin. All Mānuka Health's MGO mānuka honey is certified for authenticity, sustainably sourced, GMO-free, and raw and unpasteurized for exceptional benefits. The first release of products includes the below with more rolling out throughout Spring & Summer 2024. Mānuka Honey Daily MGO 400+ ( $60 for 8.8 fl oz) Supports daily wellbeing from the inside out, mānuka's miraculous benefits begin here Mānuka Honey Extra MGO 600+ ( $75 for 8.8 fl oz) Provides extra goodness to soothe and nourish for inner and outer radiance Mānuka Honey Ultra 800+ ( $100 for 8.8 fl oz) Delivers elevated MGO to foster balance and harmony within the body



The IMMUNITY collection spotlights propolis—a blend of plant resins, pollen and bee enzymes that forms an invisible cloak of immunity sourced straight from the hive. This fortifying ingredient acts as an internal shield, providing powerful protection against oxidative stress, bolstering immune function and enhancing the body's resilience. The ingredient brings natural anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and antibacterial benefits to relieve distressed and blemish-prone skin and boost resilience. The first release of products includes the below with more rolling out in Summer 2024.

All products undergo Mānuka Health's rigorous quality testing and standardization to ensure customers consistently experience the same potency with every purchase.

Products are available globally on manukahealth.com beginning March 6th.

For more information about Mānuka Health, please visit manukahealth.com or contact [email protected].

About Mānuka Health

Mānuka Health is a leading producer of premium mānuka honey products from New Zealand. A collective of over 20,000 beehives, 1.5 billion bees and 200 nature-loving individuals. With an unwavering dedication to quality, purity, and sustainability, Mānuka Health has crafted the finest range of mānuka honey products, driven by a passion for nature's most healing gifts. This relentless pursuit of the highest standards has solidified their position as a trusted name in the industry, allowing them to share the extraordinary benefits of mānuka honey as well as propolis and royal jelly with the world, supporting overall well-being. As guardians of the timeless dance between the mānuka tree and the honeybee, they envision a world where every individual, through their products, experiences the sweetness of nature's most profound love story, and that their sustainable practices ensure it continues for generations to come.

