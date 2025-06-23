New Zealand Based Wellness Brand Brings Unique Bee-Powered Ingestible & Skincare Products to Specialty Beauty Shoppers in the U.S and Canada

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, June 23, 2025 /CNW/ -- Mānuka Health, a global leader in premium mānuka honey-based wellness and skincare, announces its entry into The Detox Market and Violet Grey (in store and online) with a curated assortment of its science-backed products. This expansion comes as retailers respond to rising consumer demand for microbiome-friendly and immune-supportive rituals that blend inner and outer beauty, just in time for summer.

Mānuka Health Announces Its Retail Debut at The Detox Market and Violet Grey

"Partnering with Mānuka Health marks an exciting evolution in our definition of beauty." Said Sherif Guirgis, CEO of Violet Grey. "Their clinically credible, exquisitely crafted formulas represent a new frontier in luxury wellness, where beauty and vitality are part of a complete, holistic system. We're proud to bring their story and trusted products to our community as we continue to set the standard for what the best in beauty truly means."

"Mānuka Health embodies the future of wellness and beauty, rooted in nature, backed by science, and crafted with intention," said Romain Gaillard, Founder of The Detox Market. "Their commitment to ingredient purity and proven efficacy aligns perfectly with what our community seeks: clean solutions that truly perform. We're excited to introduce a brand that so seamlessly bridges internal wellness and topical ritual, bringing something both trusted and transformative to our shelves."

Sustainably harvested from wild mānuka trees in New Zealand's pristine regions, Mānuka Health's ingredients, including mānuka honey, propolis, royal jelly, and bee venom are known for their antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and immune-supportive properties. After years of R&D, Mānuka Health's esteemed team of molecular biologists and formulators have replicated hive-like conditions to harness the health and beauty benefits of these ingredients while maintaining its compositional integrity. The brand uses proprietary processes to preserve the natural bioactive compounds in its honey, maximizing its effectiveness.

"At Mānuka Health, we believe that what you put in your body and on your skin should be thoughtfully sourced and efficacious," said Travis Brennion, Head of Global Marketing and Innovation at Mānuka Health. "Partnering with The Detox Market and Violet Grey, both true leaders in curated luxury, ingredient transparency, and clinically effective formulas, feels like a natural extension of our mission. We're thrilled to join forces in empowering consumers to make informed, confident choices through high-performing formulas rooted in nature and backed by science."

The launch assortment includes the brands daily core, Mānuka Honey MGO 400+ and Mānuka Honey 800+ alongside Propolis Immunity Elixir Shots. The brand will also offer its Eternal Renewal skincare line including Regenerating Face Cream and Nourishing Lip Balm, in addition to supplements to support inner beauty and resilience with Royal Jelly Capsules and 100% New Zealand Propolis capsules, at The Detox Market stores. This lineup offers a holistic system for vitality, resilience and radiant skin inside and out. Launch efforts will include a sensorial experience that blends education, sampling and discovery.

"Mānuka Health meets every standard we hold for VIOLET CODE approval, from quality and innovation to leadership in their category." said Group President Tracy Kline of Violet Grey. "Their MGO-rich honey offers both beauty-forward results, like glowing skin, and long-term wellness benefits, like immune resilience, a compelling addition to the curated offering our audience trusts us to deliver."

About Mānuka Health

Mānuka Health is a leading producer of premium mānuka honey products from New Zealand. A collective of over 20,000 beehives, 1.5 billion bees and 200 nature-loving individuals. With an unwavering dedication to quality, purity, and sustainability, Mānuka Health has crafted the finest range of mānuka honey products, driven by a passion for nature's most healing gifts. This relentless pursuit of the highest standards has solidified their position as a trusted name in the industry, allowing them to share the extraordinary benefits of mānuka honey as well as propolis and royal jelly with the world, supporting overall well-being. As guardians of the timeless dance between the mānuka tree and the honeybee, they envision a world where every individual, through their products, experiences the sweetness of nature's most profound love story, and that their sustainable practices ensure it continues for generations to come.

