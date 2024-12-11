MONTREAL, Dec. 11, 2024 /CNW/ - Quebec Net Positive, an independent not for profit think tank, is releasing the final report of its SMEs in Transition initiative today. This collaborative action-research, carried out over the past two years, aims to better understand how to accelerate the implementation of climate actions within Quebec's manufacturing SMEs.

The initiative has led to a better understanding of the key factors influencing climate action implementation and highlights the critical importance of mobilizing a diverse range of stakeholders to support manufacturing SMEs in successfully engaging with the profound economic transformation currently underway. The final report presents achievements, key findings, and recommendations across the four focus areas of the action-research initiative: regional and sectoral mobilization; communities of practice; transition pathways, foresight, monitoring and business intelligence; and human factors.

"Over the past two years, we have witnessed the crucial importance of rallying key stakeholders to create a conducive business environment for SMEs to transition: governments, organizations, investors, academia, experts, sustainability strategists, and main buyers are all on board," emphasizes Anne-Josée Laquerre, Executive Director & Co-Founder of Quebec Net Positive. "This collective momentum must intensify to ensure that a growing number of manufacturers integrate the imperatives of the new climate reality into their operations and strategy. As soon as leaders, managers, and employees commit to a learning curve and surround themselves with the necessary expertise, tangible benefits emerge from their climate initiatives," she concludes.

HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE FINAL REPORT

Measuring GHG Emissions and Implementing Climate Actions:

Manufacturing SMEs need accessible expertise, simple tools, and adequate financial support to measure their greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Reliable, complete and comparable data is critical for prioritizing actions with the greatest potential for positive environmental and financial impacts. Greater pressure from governments, clients, and investors, along with a clear and predictable legal framework for disclosure, could increase interest in GHG measurement.

The "Supporting Manufacturing SMEs in Climate Action" CoP, launched as part of the initiative, now includes over 180 participants across 15 regions in Quebec . This experience has demonstrated the significant potential of such a CoP to mobilize and equip SME advisors through collective learning approaches and the creation of interregional and cross-sectoral synergies.

Foresight is a strategic tool that helps SMEs anticipate necessary transformations to position themselves on sustainable pathways. While it may seem complex or abstract, integrating foresight into strategic planning triggers awareness of climate and transition issues. This discipline sharpens creativity and systems thinking, enabling the exploration of solutions aligned with long-term goals, uncovering new business opportunities, and preparing SMEs to thrive in a low-carbon economy.

Strategic monitoring supports decision-making, enables to be on the lookout for best practices and inspiring companies, and is extremely useful for SME advisors. The new knowledge gained from the intelligence newsletter has enabled them to identify emerging signals, anticipate trends, assess the potential impact of new regulations and better guide and support SMEs.

The research uncovered psychological factors affecting SME owners, such as learned helplessness, confirmation bias, and psychological distance, which can influence decisions and hinder climate action. Understanding these cognitive, psychological, social, and emotional factors offers a new perspective on the barriers to climate action.

RECOMMENDATIONS TO ACCELERATE CLIMATE ACTION

Train to Act: Enhance sustainability skills among SME leaders, managers, and employees, as well as key influencers in the business ecosystem. Promote Collaborative Learning: Offer diverse learning formats to build core competencies needed for a just, inclusive, and sustainable systemic transition. Simplify Foresight Approaches: Make this strategic tool more accessible through practical, SME-focused content and approaches. Inspire with Transition Stories: Share testimonies from engaged and visionary SMEs to demonstrate that the transition is possible and showcase successful examples. Improve Access to Information and Resources: Democratize access to climate and GHG data while streamlining connections to existing resources to simplify the work for SME advisors. Integrate Change Management: Incorporate change management strategies and psychological insights to address human factors in SME mobilization. Increase energy productivity, material productivity, and circularity: Focus on optimizing resource use to lower costs, improve competitiveness, and reduce GHG emissions.

SUPPORTED BY THE GOVERNMENT OF CANADA

This action-research initiative was carried out in support of the mandate of the Net-Zero Advisory Body (NZAB) and received financial support from the Government of Canada. Funding was provided through the Climate Action and Awareness Fund of the Environmental Damages Fund, administered by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

Quebec Net Positive also thanks Laurentian Bank for its financial support as well as its regional collaborators: ADDERE Service-conseil (Estrie), Conseil régional de l'environnement de la Montérégie, Excellence industrielle Saint-Laurent (Montreal); practitioners, experts, and academic researchers from Futur Simple, Projet Collectif, Chemins de transition, PHAR, and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), along with its broadcasting partner, Maison du développement durable.

TO DOWNLOAD THE REPORT: [Click here]

LEARN MORE ABOUT "SMEs IN TRANSITION": [Click here]

EXPLORE THE BUSINESS TRANSITION BAROMETER – MANUFACTURING SECTOR: [Click here]

ABOUT QUEBEC NET POSITIVE

Quebec Net Positive is an independent not for profit think tank dedicated to accelerating the transition to a low-carbon and net-positive economy. Its mission is to raise awareness, mobilize, and equip SMEs – and those who accompany them – to go beyond risk mitigation, seize business opportunities, and activate their full potential to create positive impacts on society and the environment. www.quebecnetpositif.ca

