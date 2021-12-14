ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey: Canadian Employers Maintain Strong Hiring Intentions Heading into 2022

Employers report a +37% National Outlook for 1Q 2022 – a 32-percentage point increase from the 1Q 2021 Outlook and a 4-percentage point increase from 4Q 2021

Employers across all industry sectors and all regions of the country surveyed by ManpowerGroup continue to expect to add payrolls in the next quarter

Employers in the IT, Technology, Telecoms, Communications and Media sector report the highest industry Outlook (+48%), followed by Manufacturing (+44%) and Banking, Finance, Insurance and Real Estate (43%)

The strongest regional Outlooks are reported by employers in Quebec and the Northern Territories* (+40%)

47% of employers surveyed will require proof of double vaccination for all employees, and another 10% will require proof of double vaccination and a booster

Employees in non-production or customer-facing roles – such as IT, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, and Administration – will continue to work remotely at least some of the time over the next three months

TORONTO, Dec. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the most extensive, forward-looking employment survey in the world, Canadian employers expect a strong hiring climate to continue into the first quarter of 2022.

"As economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Canadian job seekers will see ongoing opportunities across numerous industries this coming quarter," said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Canada. "Employers are strongly in favour of COVID-19 vaccination for employees, and express openness to remote work for some roles."

With seasonal variations removed from the data, the Net Employment Outlook for Canada is +37%, a 4-percentage point increase from the previous quarterly Outlook (4Q 2021) and a 32-percentage point increase from the Outlook reported during the same time last year (1Q 2021). Employers in all regions of the country and industry sectors surveyed expect to add to payrolls next quarter.

The survey of over 1,000 employers across Canada reveals that 50% plan to increase their staffing levels in the first quarter of 2022, while 14% anticipate cutbacks. Meanwhile, 35% of the employers surveyed expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining 1% are unsure of their hiring intentions.

COVID-19 Vaccination Policies:

Canadian employers indicate strong support for employee COVID-19 vaccination. 47% of employers surveyed say they will require proof of double vaccination for all employees, and another 10% will require proof of double vaccination and a booster. 15% will require proof of vaccination for some roles, but not all. 23% say they will urge employee vaccination by highlighting the benefits but not mandate it, and 6% say they will offer incentives such as cash bonuses to encourage vaccination. Only 8% of employers surveyed say they have no plans to introduce a fixed policy on employee vaccination.

Work Location:

Survey results indicate that, while the majority of employees in production and customer-facing roles will work all or most of the time in the workplace over the next three months, employees in roles such as IT, Finance and Accounting, Human Resources, and Administration will work remotely at least some of the time, if not all.

Work locations for specific roles over the next three months:

Employee Role Workplace all the time Remotely 1-2 days per week Remotely 3+ days per week Remotely all the time IT 26% 20% 27% 20% Finance and Accounting 24% 20% 28% 22% Human Resources 25% 22% 27% 20% Administrative / Office Support 30% 22% 25% 18% Production / Manufacturing 53% 11% 13% 9% Frontline Sales / Front Office / Customer Facing 46% 17% 18% 12%

Industry Sector Employer Outlook:

Nationwide, employers in all industry sectors surveyed expect to add staff in 1Q 2022. The strongest Outlook is reported in the IT, Technology, Telecoms, Communications, and Media sector (+48%), followed by Manufacturing (+44%) and Banking, Finance, Insurance and Real Estate (+43%)

Industry Sector Q1 2022 Outlook Q4 2021 Variation Q1 2021 Variation IT, Technology, Telecoms, Communications, and Media +48% N/A N/A Manufacturing +44% 2% Increase 36% Increase Banking, Finance, Insurance and Real Estate +43% 2% Increase 38% Increase Other Industry +41% N/A N/A Construction +38% -7% Decrease 40% Increase Wholesale and Retail Trade +33% 6% Increase 30% Increase Primary Production +32% Unchanged 3% Increase Not For Profit +31%* N/A N/A Restaurants and Hotels +30% N/A N/A Other Services +30% 6% Decrease 24% Increase Education, Health, Social Work, and Government +28% 2% Increase 21% Increase

Canada Hiring Plans by Region:

Quebec has the strongest regional Outlook in the country (+40%), unchanged from 4Q 2021 and a 33-percentage point increase in comparison to the same period last year. Results for the Northern Territories (+40%*) indicate a strong Outlook as well, albeit based on a small sample size. Atlantic Canada (+38%) is looking at a slower Outlook than in Q4 2021 (+49%) but still very positive. Ontario (+37%), Prairie Region (+34%) and Western Canada (+33%) also anticipate an active employment climate.

Complete results for the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey are available for download at www.manpowergroup.ca/meos. The 2Q 2022 survey will be released March 8, 2022.

*Small sample size: results are indicative only.

The Net Employment Outlook (NEO) is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

For further information: Suzanne Settino, The iPR Group, 416.670.1991, [email protected]