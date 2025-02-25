ManpowerGroup Appoints Trevor Hawkins Canada Country Manager

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- ManpowerGroup (NYSE: MAN) today announced the appointment of Trevor Hawkins to Country Manager for ManpowerGroup Canada. Hawkins, who joined ManpowerGroup in 2016 through the organization's acquisition of Veritaaq and currently serves as Head of Experis Canada, will oversee ManpowerGroup's full portfolio of brands in Canada, including Manpower, Experis, and Talent Solutions. He will report to Becky Frankiewicz, Regional President, North America and Chief Commercial Officer.

"Since joining Experis Canada, Trevor has demonstrated exceptional leadership in driving our business through transformation with a people-first perspective," said Frankiewicz. "His sales-focused mindset and deep understanding of our clients' needs make him the ideal leader to accelerate our growth in the Canadian market. I look forward to all he will achieve in his expanded role as we strengthen our position in Canada."

"I am honored to take on this expanded role leading ManpowerGroup's Canadian operations," Hawkins said. "We are at a pivotal moment in defining the future of work – with organizations seeking more specialist skills and individuals valuing meaningful opportunities to advance and develop in their careers. I look forward to working with our talented team in Canada to shape this future and to deliver innovative workforce solutions that create even more value for our clients and candidates."

During his tenure with Experis Canada, Hawkins has held progressively senior roles including: Business Development Manager, Director of Sales, Managing Director of Public Sector Canada, Regional Vice President and most recently, Senior Vice President. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University in Montreal, where he also played varsity hockey before playing professionally in Europe.

ABOUT MANPOWERGROUP

