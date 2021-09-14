ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey: Canadian Employer Hiring Intentions soar to robust levels despite some talent shortage

Employers report a +40% National Outlook for 4Q 2021 – a 35-percentage point increase from the 4Q 2020 Outlook and a 31-percentage point increase from the 3Q 2021 Outlook.

Employers in nine Canadian industry sectors, as well as all four regions of the country surveyed by ManpowerGroup, expect to add payrolls in the next quarter.

Employers in the Manufacturing - Durables sector report the highest industry Outlook (+52%), followed by Construction (+50%), Finance, Insurance & Real Estate (+47%) and Manufacturing-Non-Durables (+47%)

The strongest regional Outlook is reported by employers in Atlantic Canada (+53%), improving by 42-percentage points in comparison with the 3Q 2021 Outlook and 48-percentage points in comparison with the same period last year.

59% of employers report having some difficulty filling jobs due to a lack of skilled talent

To help fill jobs, employers plan to offer more flexible work schedules (41%); training, skills development or mentoring (40%); and more flexible working locations (32%)

TORONTO, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - According to the latest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, the most extensive, forward-looking employment survey in the world, Canadian employers expect a robust hiring pace over the next three months, with the added challenge of filling roles within a talent shortage.

"Active hiring prospects across the board is great news for Canadian job seekers, for whom numerous opportunities will be available in the coming quarter," said Darlene Minatel, Country Manager of ManpowerGroup Canada. "With the majority of employers reporting some difficulty hiring due to talent shortages, we are seeing a new level of amenability towards job flexibility and a strong commitment to technical and soft skills training. Understanding what workers want and providing a culture of learnability are key to filling the talent gap."

With seasonal variations removed from the data, the Net Employment Outlook for Canada is +40%, a 31-percentage point increase from the previous quarterly Outlook (3Q 2021) and a 35-percentage point increase from the Outlook reported during the same time last year (4Q 2020). Employers in all four regions of the country and nine industry sectors surveyed expect to add to payrolls next quarter.

The survey of over 1,000 employers across Canada reveals that 50% plan to increase their staffing levels in the fourth quarter of 2021, while 11% anticipate cutbacks. Meanwhile, 35% of the employers surveyed expect their current staffing levels to remain unchanged, while the remaining 4% are unsure of their hiring intentions.

59% of employers surveyed report having some difficulty filling jobs due to a lack of skilled talent. In response, employers are offering a mix of incentives to fill talent shortages: 41% of employers surveyed reported more flexible work schedules; 40% reported training, skills development or mentoring; 32% increased wages; 32% more flexible working locations; 20% more non-financial benefits such as vacation; 19% incentives such as joining bonuses; and 19% lower job skills or experience requirements.

HR teams are addressing the talent shortage with a focus on upskilling: Beyond those already offering upskilling programs, in the next six months 30% of employers surveyed plan to employ upskilling programs in technical skills lasting less than six weeks duration; 27% in technical skills lasting more than six weeks duration; 28% in soft skills, such as time management and communication, lasting less than six weeks duration; 28% in soft skills lasting more than six weeks duration; 22% in career coaching, 23% in compulsory training including compliance; 24% in manager and leader development training; and 23% in diversity and inclusion training.

Employers report the biggest barriers to up-skilling workers as: money (25%), time (15%) and access to the right training partners (15%).

As hybrid and remote work continues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, employers report mixed feelings among managers around the remote working model. 22% sense managers feel positive, 13% resilient, 15% stressed and 14% burnt out.

Table-Industry Sector Employer Outlook

Industry Sector Q4 2021 Outlook Q3 2021 Variation Q4 2020 Variation Manufacturing-Durables +52% 33% Increase 43% Increase Construction +50% 34% Increase 48% Increase Finance, Insurance & Real Estate +47% 36% Increase 40% Increase Manufacturing-Non-Durables +47% 33% Increase 35% Increase Services +42% 36% Increase 40% Increase Wholesale & Retail Trade +32% 25% Increase 29% Increase Education +28% 18% Increase 29% Increase Public Administration +27% 6% Increase 12% Increase Transportation & Public Utilities +23% 8% Increase 11% Increase

Canada Hiring Plans by Industry Sectors, Regions and Metro Areas

Nationwide, employers in all nine industry sectors expect to add staff in 4Q 2021. The strongest Outlook is reported in the Manufacturing - Durables sector (+52%), followed by Construction (+50%), Finance, Insurance & Real Estate (+47%) Manufacturing-Non-Durables (+47%), Services (+42%), Wholesale & Retail Trade (+32%), Education (+28%), Public Administration (+27%), and Transportation & Public Utilities (+23%). When compared with the previous quarter as well as a year-over-year comparison, hiring plans improve in all sectors.

Atlantic Canada has the strongest regional Outlook in the country (+53%), a 42-percentage point increase in comparison with 3Q 2021 and a 48-percentage point increase in comparison to the same period last year. Quebec (+48) and Ontario (+45%) also anticipate vigorous hiring, and results for Western Canada (+29%) indicate an active climate as well.

has the strongest regional Outlook in the country (+53%), a 42-percentage point increase in comparison with 3Q 2021 and a 48-percentage point increase in comparison to the same period last year. (+48) and (+45%) also anticipate vigorous hiring, and results for (+29%) indicate an active climate as well. Strongest job gains are expected in Hamilton, ON (+77%), Mississauga, ON (+45%), Montreal , PQ (+42%), Toronto, ON (+38%), Edmonton, AB (+35), Halifax, NS (+34%), Brampton, ON (+33%), and Winnipeg, MB (+30%).

Complete results for the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey are available for download at www.manpowergroup.ca/meos. The 1Q 2022 survey will be released December 14, 2021.

*The Net Employment Outlook is derived by taking the percentage of employers anticipating an increase in hiring activity and subtracting from this the percentage of employers expecting a decrease in hiring activity.

SOURCE ManpowerGroup

For further information: Suzanne Settino, The iPR Group, 416.670.1991, [email protected]