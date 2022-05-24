Manitoba's Worst Road for 2022 is…

"This is the first time a rural road has made the top of our list," says Mack.

"But it's not a surprise – more rural roads have been making our Top 10 list as the annual contest goes on."

A resident who lives near Otter Falls, which is in the Whiteshell off of PR 307, tells CAA Manitoba that the road is even worse in the winter – thanks to how much the road heaves in the cold.

"It just comes up and if you aren't careful, you go flying," he says, noting the province has erected warning signs, but has not fixed the heaving.

Last week, the road was closed due to overland flooding, which should be a wake-up call to governments, says Mack.

"Climate change affects our infrastructure as much as anything else," she says. "We need to be pro-active in preparing our roads so these vital community links, especially in rural Manitoba, are not cut off."

Winnipeg's Saskatchewan Avenue came in second due to its numerous patches and potholes – including one pothole that was so deep, a local man took a photo of himself standing waist-deep inside it.

It's not just potholes that CAA Manitoba asked Manitobans to think about when voting for their worst road.

Lack of active transportation paths, lack of safe and accessible access, poor or no signage, bad design or poor maintenance all went into this year's voting.

This year's Top 10 list for Manitoba:

1. Provincial Road 307 6. Provincial Trunk Hwy 44, Lockport to Whiteshell 2. Saskatchewan Avenue, Winnipeg 7. Leila Avenue, Winnipeg 3. Waller Avenue, Winnipeg 8. Kenaston Boulevard, Winnipeg 4. Provincial Trunk Hwy 34, Pilot Mound/Crystal City 9. Dawson Road North, Winnipeg 5. 18th Street, Brandon 10. Goulet Street, Winnipeg

Last year's winner, Taylor Avenue, dropped off the provincial Top 10 list thanks to recent reconstruction efforts by the City of Winnipeg, but is still in the Top 10 list for Winnipeg.

"This contest provides a snapshot of what Manitobans are experiencing out on our roads. We are pleased to see some of the usual roads on our list get moved down or fall off as local governments take action," says Mack.

"We are here to advocate for the safest roads possible for Manitobans – no matter whether they drive, bike, use transit or walk."

Photos and video of Manitoba's Worst Road: https://bit.ly/3yP1wNl

Other Regional "Winners"

Winnipeg's worst:

1. Saskatchewan Avenue 6. Goulet Street 2. Waller Avenue 7. Taylor Avenue 3. Leila Avenue 8. Portage Avenue 4. Kenaston Boulevard 9. Narin Avenue 5. Dawson Road North 10. Empress Street

Southern Manitoba's worst:

1. Provincial Road 307 6. Main Street, Selkirk 2. Provincial Trunk Hwy 34 7. Trans-Canada Highway, Brandon 3. 18th Street, Brandon 8. Provincial Trunk Hwy 23, Morris 4. Provincial Trunk Hwy 44 9. Provincial Trunk Hwy 12 5. Provincial Road 250 10. Provincial Road 450

Portage La Prairie's Worst:

Lorne Avenue West. Saskatchewan Avenue

Brandon's Worst:

18th Street. Trans-Canada Highway

Thompson's Worst:

Provincial Trunk Hwy 6. Hayes Road

Morden's Worst:

Provincial Road 432. 1st Street

Selkirk's Worst:

Main Street Manitoba Avenue

Steinbach's Worst:

Loewen Boulevard Park Road West

