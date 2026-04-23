Manitoba's Enright family awarded Franchisee of the Year at CFA National Convention

Proudly operating 18 Boston Pizza locations, the Enrights continue to make an impact across the communities they serve

RICHMOND, BC, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - The Enright family, Boston Pizza franchisees, are the winner of the 2026 Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) Franchisee of the Year award. The award was presented to the Enright family on April 20, 2026, during the 35th annual CFA National Convention at The Westin, Ottawa, Ontario.

The Franchisee of the Year award acknowledges the accomplishments and excellence of CFA member franchisees for their business performance, community service, as well as involvement in their franchise brand.

"The Enright family embodies the very best of Boston Pizza," said Jordan Holm, President of Boston Pizza International. "What began as a single restaurant has grown into 15 locations across Manitoba – built on exceptional operators, deep community roots, and a commitment that now spans generations. This CFA Franchisee of the Year recognition celebrates their leadership, generosity, and lasting impact on their guests, teams, and communities."

"The Franchisee of the Year Award celebrates a franchisee whose outstanding performance and leadership help shape a Canadian franchising community that is truly Stronger by Design," said Sherry McNeil, CFE, President and Chief Executive Officer, Canadian Franchise Association. "We congratulate the Enright family for receiving this prestigious honour."

To learn more about Boston Pizza, visit www.BostonPizza.com

For more information about the CFA Franchisee of the Year award visit

2026 Franchisee of the Year Award Winners - CANADIAN FRANCHISE ASSOCIATION

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

About the Canadian Franchise Association The Canadian Franchise Association (CFA) helps everyday Canadians realize the dream of building their own business through the power of franchising. The CFA advocates on issues that impact this dream on behalf of approximately 650 members and over 40,000 franchisees from many of Canada's best-known and emerging franchise brands. Beyond its role as the voice of the franchise industry, CFA strengthens and develops franchising by delivering best-practice education and creating rewarding connections between Canadians and the opportunities in franchising. Franchising is the 12th largest industry in Canada and franchised businesses contribute over $133 billion per year to the Canadian economy, creating jobs for almost two million Canadians. Learn more at: www.cfa.ca or http://www.FranchiseCanada.online.

SOURCE Boston Pizza International Inc.

Boston Pizza Media Contact: [email protected]; CFA Media Contact: Akanksha Patil, PUNCH Canada, Tel: 647-838-9248 | Email: [email protected]