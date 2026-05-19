BOSTON PIZZA IS TURNING RESTAURANTS ACROSS CANADA INTO LIVE MUSIC STAGES

This summer, BP is giving local artists a stage and Canadians more ways to discover live music close to home.

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - With local music venues disappearing across Canada, those spontaneous "who IS this band?!" moments are getting harder to come by. This summer, Boston Pizza is stepping in with Live & Local, a nationwide initiative bringing live music performances to Boston Pizza restaurants across the country.

Because every future headliner needs somewhere to start, BP is putting out an open call for artists across Canada. From bands and solo acts to acoustic performers and hidden local talent, anyone ready to shoot their shot can connect with their local BP and hit the stage.

The initiative is celebrated by Arkells, who know firsthand how important local stages can be for emerging artists. Arkells recently took over a BP in Sarnia, ON, hosting their fans to a one-of-a-kind surprise concert event. Before arena tours and festival headlining slots, lead singer Max Kerman performed at local venues, including getting his reps in at BP open mic nights while in University in Hamilton.

"As a young artist, you just need places to play," says Kerman. "That's where you learn how to connect with a crowd, build confidence, and really sharpen your craft. Those smaller stages are where artists grow, and every big act starts somewhere."

BP is also hitting the road with the all-new Before They Get Big Tour, bringing rising Canadian artists to more than 40 cities nationwide. A BP-branded Ford F-150 will travel more than 14,000 km across Canada, stopping at local restaurants to serve up live music alongside pizza, cocktails, and maybe even Canada's next big headliner.

"Canadians want more access to live local music, but the spaces to perform are disappearing," says James Kawalecki, VP Marketing, Boston Pizza International. "BP already has what great summer nights need: patios, communities that love live music, in places where local talent is eager. By turning those spaces into stages, we're giving more artists a place to play and more Canadians the chance to discover talented local acts close to home."

Running from May through Labour Day weekend, Live & Local transforms BP restaurants across Canada into the go-to spot to discover (or perform) live music all summer long. BP is also tapping into its partnership with Live Nation Canada to bring fans exclusive perks and chances to win tickets to some of summer's hottest shows.

Artists looking to book a gig can visit localtalent.bostonpizza.com or contact their local BP for more information.

Fans can visit bostonpizza.com/live-summer-music for more information on Boston Pizza's national live music program, or check their local BP restaurant page for nearby live music performances.

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

SOURCE Boston Pizza International Inc.

For further information: Madison Gerrie, Heads+Tales Public Relations, [email protected]