BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: BOSTON PIZZA'S FATHER'S DAY HIGH TEA FOR DADS

Fan-favourite experience returns with more locations, an extended run, and a Father's Day twist that trades tea sandwiches for wings and cold beer

TORONTO, June 1, 2026 /CNW/ - After a standout debut, Boston Pizza is bringing back its fan-favourite High Tea for Dads this Father's Day, only bigger, better, and pouring into more restaurants across Canada. With twice the number of participating locations and an extended run from June 19-21, this not-so-proper tea party is officially a Father's Day tradition.

High Tea for Dads flips the script on the traditional experience, swapping dainty sandwiches for Boston Pizza favourites like wings, pizza, and cactus cut potatoes served on tiered trays, paired with ice cold beer poured from a teapot.

Boston Pizza’s High Tea is available to book at select locations across Canada. Photo credit: Elaine Fancy. (CNW Group/Boston Pizza International Inc.) (CNW Group/Boston Pizza International Inc.)

Last year proved that when you give dads a tea party their way, they'll show up. Because Father's Day isn't about another tie, it's about giving dad what he actually wants. So this year, Boston Pizza is answering the call with more locations, more tables, and more chances to dig in. "After seeing the response, we knew we had to bring High Tea for Dads back and level it up," says James Kawalecki, VP Marketing, Boston Pizza International. "We wanted to create something that brings families together effortlessly, so guests can just show up and enjoy the moment."

This Father's Day, Boston Pizza is also rewriting the rules on tradition. While Mother's Day may lean delicate and classic, High Tea for Dads delivers something a little more Dad-coded: bold flavours, cold pours, and zero egg salad. Even the kids are getting the high tea treatment this year, with mini teapots of pop and water making their way to the table. It's an experience designed to bring families together: no prep, no cleanup, just a table full of favourites and a guaranteed good time.

With more locations and more seats on the table this year, it's never been easier to plan your outing. Guests can simply visit BP's High-Tea website to find participating restaurants near them and call their location of choice to secure a reservation.

WHEN: June 19–21, 2026

WHERE: Participating Boston Pizza locations across Canada

HOW: Book a table by calling your preferred location, show up hungry, and get ready for a Father's Day filled with great food, cold beer, and a steady stream of Dad jokes (unavoidable, but somehow better with beer).

For more information and to find a participating location, visit: https://bostonpizza.com/en/promotions/fathers-day-high-tea.html

About Boston Pizza

Boston Pizza is the premier casual dining brand in Canada. The first Boston Pizza restaurant opened in Edmonton, Alberta in 1964 and over 60 years later Boston Pizza proudly remains a 100% Canadian company serving communities from coast-to-coast-to-coast. It boasts a vast network of local franchise owners who collectively operate the largest number of dining rooms, sports bars, and patios across the nation, complemented by robust takeout and delivery services. Boston Pizza International Inc. has been recognized as a Franchisees' Choice Designation winner and a Platinum Member of Canada's 50 Best Managed Companies for many years, and has received awards from Great Place To Work in the categories of Best Workplaces: in Canada – 100-999 Employees, in British Columbia, in Retail & Hospitality, for Mental Wellness, for Women, for Giving Back, and with Most Trusted Executive Teams.

SOURCE Boston Pizza International Inc.

For further information: Madison Gerrie, Heads+Tales Public Relations, [email protected]