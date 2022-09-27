OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada's Premiers met today by teleconference to discuss the health care concerns of Canadians and the pressing need for a meeting with the Prime Minister to put health care on a sustainable path.

Premiers began their meeting by expressing their support for the hundreds of thousands of people in Atlantic Canada and Québec who have been affected by Hurricane Fiona. They praised the dedication of local citizens and expressed gratitude to first responders and to all others whose work contributes to disaster preparedness, mitigation, response and recovery.



At the conclusion of the meeting, Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson assumed the Chair of the Council of the Federation. All Premiers extended their deep appreciation to outgoing Chair, British Columbia Premier John Horgan, for his exemplary leadership and service to the country over the past year.



"On behalf of all Premiers, I thank Premier Horgan for his outstanding leadership and commitment throughout his time as Chair," said Premier Stefanson.



Canada's Premiers are united in their commitment to advancing critical shared priorities through effective intergovernmental cooperation. "I look forward to working closely with all of my colleagues over the next year – on establishing a new and sustainable health care funding partnership with the federal government through the Canada Health Transfer for all Canadians, on the affordability burdens being faced across the country, and on the unprecedented labour shortages challenging all provinces and territories," added Premier Stefanson.



Premier Stefanson also announced that Manitoba will host the next summer meeting of Canada's Premiers from July 10-12, 2023, in Winnipeg.



The Council of the Federation comprises all 13 provincial and territorial Premiers. It enables Premiers to work collaboratively, form closer ties, foster constructive relationships among governments, and show leadership on important issues that matter to Canadians.



Due to the ongoing election in Québec, Premier Legault was unable to participate in the conference call.

SOURCE Canada's Premiers

