Manitoba Metis Federation establishes strategic partnership with Steel River Group to capitalize on economic opportunities in Manitoba

"Steel River Group is a progressive company that is aligned with the Manitoba Metis Federation with respect to fostering the preservation of Metis culture and values while championing social sovereignty and economic sustainability for our people," said Jack Park, MMF Minister of Energy and Infrastructure and Chairman of MN4CI . "This alignment makes capitalizing on economic opportunities easier because it eliminates doubt when it comes to the desired long-term outcomes of these activities."

This new partnership will include a stand-alone joint venture arrangement with the MMF's operating arm, Metis N4 Construction, a diversified Project Management Construction corporation owned by Metis Economic Development Trust. The new joint venture partnership has fifteen tangible projects on the horizon, including the Wanipigow Silica Sand Extraction Project and the Saskatchewan River Delta project. The new joint-venture partnership strengthens the ability of Metis N4 Construction to win and execute projects by increasing capacity and driving competency.

"Steel River Group is honoured for the opportunity to establish a relationship with such an influential, respected and far-reaching partner. We look forward to building a long term, transparent, trust-based relationship with the Manitoba Metis Federation and its citizens," said Steel River Group's Founder & CEO Trent Fequet. "Our team has learned from the Manitoba Metis Federation's robust governance practices and this is reflected within our own governance model. These learnings, and how they have been incorporated into our day-to-day practices, will ensure early and meaningful involvement on major projects. We look forward to working together to increase project ownership, while championing social sovereignty and solidifying economic sustainability."

The newly forged partnership will immediately develop a strategic plan to capitalize on the 15 identified business opportunities and develop a joint bid team to generate responses to upcoming requests for proposals.

About Manitoba Metis Federation

Founded in 1967, the Manitoba Metis Federation is the democratic and self-governing representative of the Metis Nation's Manitoba's Metis Community. The Manitoba Metis are Canada's negotiating partner in Confederation and are the Founders of the Province of Manitoba. The MMF's governance structure is comprised of seven Regions within Manitoba each of which are divided into up to 20 Locals. These Regions include: Southeast, Interlake, Northwest, Winnipeg, Southwest, The Pas and Thompson.

For more information about the Manitoba Metis Federation, visit www.mmf.mb.ca

About Steel River Group Inc.

Steel River Group, a private Indigenous-owned and operated diverse management entity, creates opportunity where Indigenous led businesses are empowered to create and capture value for their people and communities. Steel River Group holds a deep belief that Indigenous communities, and the values they hold, have an integral role to play in the continued advancement of industries across Canada.

Steel River Group's socially conscious approach is centered around The Steel River Indigenous Inclusion Ecosystem Model, which aims to bring Steel River Companies, Indigenous Communities and Alliance Partners together over a shared vision to create opportunities that build long-term capacity and competency. Steel River Group's underlying mandate is to drive employment for local Indigenous and partnering communities, as they strongly believe that education and employment are essential for positive social, cultural, and economic change.

For more information about Steel River Group Inc., visit www.steelrivergroup.com

SOURCE Manitoba Metis Federation

For further information: Manitoba Metis Federation Media Contact: Marci Riel, Manitoba Metis Federation, C: 204 619 1228, E: [email protected]; Steel River Group Media Contact: Peter Pilarski, CIPR Communications, C: 403-462-1160, E: [email protected]